PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates still haven't made a big move this offseason, and the lockout impacts how they'll do business.

The owners will lock out the players on Dec. 1, or at midnight on Dec. 2, which will put a stop to signings, trades and any other moves for MLB teams.

When both the owners and MLBPA (players' union) come together to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement is unknown, but it almost certainly won't happen before the deadline next week.

The Pirates have a few roster needs they should focus on in this short period, as free agent signings and trades come quickly up until the end.

No. 1: Left-Handed Pitching

The Pirates have had little reports of what they are looking for this offseason, but left-handed pitching is one that did come out during the General Managers' Meetings in Las Vegas.

It makes sense that the Pirates are looking for southpaws, as they have an entirely right-handed rotation and only one locked for the bullpen, closer Mason Montgomery.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates would most likely want either a starting pitcher or someone they can swing between the rotation and the bullpen.

Some free agents who fit this need include Robbie Ray, Foster Griffin, Trevor Rogers and Kris Bubic, but there are others the Pirates could target in trade too.

Tarik Skubal signing a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets should set off other pitching signings, so the Pirates will need to move quickly to land a southpaw before the lockout.

2. Third Base

The place the Pirates could upgrade the most for their lineup is at third base, where they really haven't had a true player since Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Pittsburgh would ideally want a third baseman who could not only play the position without serious defensive deficiencies, but also be a power bat in their lineup.

Nick Gonzales was great at the plate, but terrible defensively. Jared Triolo is a Gold Glove defender but poor at the plate, while both Jacob Gonzalez and Nick Yorke are depth pieces at best.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) fields a ground ball for an out against Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (not pictured) during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have multiple options in both the free-agent and trade markets, so depending on the player, they can decide what they're willing to pay/give up for them.

Pittsburgh also would need a third baseman if they lose Brandon Lowe in free agency, so it's imperative that they make additions to make their solid lineup even better in 2027.

No. 3: High-Leverage Bullpen Arm

The Pirates made the mistake last offseason of not adding enough to their bullpen, which cost them dearly early on and up until the trade deadline.

Pittsburgh saw regression to some of their most important relief pitchers, which put pressure on others and led to losses that set them back from reaching the postseason.

The Pirates have a strong trio of middle relievers, Yohan Ramírez, Carmen Mlodzinski and Lake Bachar, who all should play a big role in the bullpen in 2027.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh also has setup man Luke Weaver and Montgomery as the closer, but they could use someone else for the seventh through ninth innings.

Gregory Soto filled that role this season and was a left-handed pitcher, both of which the Pirates could use for the bullpen.

Re-signing Soto is an option , but JoJo Romero is another free agent southpaw who would make sense for the Pirates' bullpen.

The Pirates have to add to their bullpen, which, if they make the right moves, could play a big role in not just making the playoffs, but going on a run as well.

No. 4: Right-Handed Power Bat

This goes along with third base, but a right-handed power bat would be a great addition for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh's best power-hitters last season were left-handed, Lowe, Ryan O'Hearn and Oneil Cruz, which is great for PNC Park, but they need a more diverse lineup for 2027.

Esmerlyn Valdez was the best right-handed hitting player for the Pirates in 2026 with 17 home runs, but they need others who can bring power from the right side.

Sep 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would make for a more varied lineup and also fix the Pirates' issues against left-handed pitching last season, which saw them finish 18-33 against starters.

The Pirates set the franchise record for home runs in a season (186), after hitting the fewest home runs in baseball in 2025.

Adding power is a big reason for the Pirates' offensive improvement in 2026 and they should still find ways to add to it for next year.