PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some great prospects in their farm system, which includes a few that could go elsewhere this winter.

The Pirates have one day to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft, where they must place them on their 40-man roster by 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 17, or leave them exposed for another team to take them.

Pittsburgh has 17 first-time eligible players and 28 players who were previously eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, putting the total up to 45.

One player who is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft for the first time is second baseman Termarr Johnson and he is the most important decision for the Pirates before the deadline.

What Makes Termarr Johnson So Important For the Pirates

The Pirates took Johnson with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga.

Johnson signed at 18 and has spent five seasons, 2022 to 2026, with the Pirates, making this the first season he is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.

Mar 6, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Termarr Johnson (81) reacts after hitting an rbi single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates took Johnson as a strong left-handed hitting option, with a "70" grade for contact, well-above-average and a "60" grade for power, above-average.

PNC Park is beneficial for left-handed power hitters, with Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe setting a franchise record with 20 home runs in 2026 at the ballpark.

Johnson hasn't delivered on that power potential, with just 51 home runs across 467 games, including 18 in 2023, 15 in 2024, nine in 2025 and eight in 2026.

He's been a decent hitter in the minor leagues, .239/.372/.382 for an OPS of .754, but for a player taken fourth overall, Johnson hasn't become the hitter the Pirates envisioned.

Johnson also had a rough 2026 for Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was one of the worst hitters in the International League to start the season and finished with a slash line of .199/.336/.319 for an OPS of .655 in 96 games.

His season came to an end after he tripped over first base and suffered a serious left knee injury , which required pre-op surgery for ACL reconstruction and an LCL procedure after he tore both of them.

Johnson's return timeline is unknown, although the Pirates are optimistic for Opening Day , but haven't confirmed when he'll be back fully healthy.

A traumatic injury and a tough season at the plate made it a difficult year for Johnson and for what his future holds in Pittsburgh.

What Should the Pirates Do With Johnson?

While Johnson hasn't developed into that star hitter yet, the Pirates still have faith in him turning things around and love the hard work and effort he puts in towards getting better.

The Pirates would've wanted Johnson to be MLB-ready now for the 2027 season, especially as there is no guarantee Lowe, a free agent, returns for next year .

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is likely there is a lockout on Dec. 1, as the current CBA expires then and both the owners and MLBPA (players' union) agreeing to ratify a new one by then almost certainly won't happen.

The Rule 5 Draft is scheduled during the Winter Meetings on Dec. 9, and it didn't take place the last time a lockout occurred in 2021, so it's unlikely it will happen this time.

The Pirates should still act as if there will be a Rule 5 Draft and make decisions to protect players if they think they can play a role on the team in 2027.

Other teams taking Johnson isn't guaranteed, as he would need to be on their 26-man roster for the majority of the season, but it's not entirely impossible either.

If the Pirates think that Johnson could play for them in 2027, then they should add him to the 40-man roster by the Nov. 18 deadline.

Even if they are unsure about Johnson playing, if they see him as part of their future, then adding him is the best option for them at this point.

The Pirates have two extra spots on their 40-man roster, so they wouldn't have to designate anyone for assignment by adding Johnson to it.

It's not the easiest decision for the Pirates, but they will likely add Johnson and hope that he can become the player they drafted in the future.