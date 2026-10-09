First Move Pirates Front Office Must Make This Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates ended the 2026 season with optimism for the future, but they must make the right moves to ensure they can follow through on that.

The Pirates missed the postseason in 2026, but clinched their first winning season since 2018, finishing 82-80 and going 15-9 in September, thanks to improved play throughout the roster.

One player who had a great September was second baseman Brandon Lowe, who played a big role in a number of the wins and ended his season the best way he could.

Lowe becomes a free agent this offseason, and the Pirates know what they must do to get things underway.

Why Pirates Must Re-Sign Brandon Lowe First This Offseason

The Pirates traded for Lowe last offseason, landing him from the Tampa Bay Rays, and there was no doubt they won the trade , which also brought along outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

Lowe was everything the Pirates could've asked for: a left-handed power hitter who thrived at PNC Park, greatly improved defensively, a veteran in the clubhouse and a presence in the community, the team's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning walk-off solo home run to defeat the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Lowe to the Pirates gave the franchise a winner and someone who had previous experience doing so with the Rays, another small-market team, but one that has found success.

The Pirates haven't won like the Rays , with this winning season just the fifth in the past 34 seasons, which includes their record 20 straight losing seasons from 1993-2012, and just three postseason appearances, 2013-15.

Pittsburgh will face stiff competition for Lowe, but they should make it hard for him to consider any other offers he receives.

The Pirates keeping Lowe and making him the first move this offseason would show the fans, other front offices and prospective free agents that they want to compete and are willing to do what it takes.

Lowe earned great support from his Pirates teammates towards the end of the season, who made it known how much they want him back on this team in 2027.

The Pirates also have strong pieces around Lowe, especially future star Konnor Griffin, who developed a rapport as his double-play partner.

Pittsburgh re-signing Lowe also keeps that left-handed power bat in the lineup, giving the Pirates opportunities to put attention/resources towards other roster needs .

The Pirates rarely go out and make the big moves, but bucking that trend this offseason is something they must do to build the best roster for 2027.

Lowe fits that perfectly, and while there may be concern over length/money in his contract, this isn't the offseason for the Pirates to make excuses.

Remembering Lowe's Incredible 2026 in Pittsburgh

The Pirates benefited from Lowe in so many ways, but his play on the field stood out and he showed he's still the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball.

Lowe hit 35 home runs, with a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS, which led the Pirates and all MLB second basemen.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 35 home runs were the most for a Pirates player since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019, and the second-most for a Pirate in their first season, with only Brian Giles' 38 in 1999 beating Lowe.

He was the Pirates' best hitter in 2026, batting .260/.331/.493 for an OPS of .824 in 150 games, with 152 hits, 29 doubles and a team-high 96 RBI.

The veteran also improved defensively, going from -14 defensive runs saved (DRS) and -14 OAA in 2025, second-worst and worst for a second baseman, to +15 OAA and +13 DRS, second-most and third-most in 2026.

Lowe came through in big moments for the Pirates, with late hits and his walk-off solo home run off the right-field foul pole in the 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Aug. 19.

Pirates fans would surely love to see those plays again from Lowe in 2027, especially if he's given a chance to do so in the postseason.

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