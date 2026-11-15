3 ‘Easy’ Free Agent Targets Pirates Should Consider

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are never the biggest spenders in free agency, but they still need to make additions this offseason.

The Pirates have a projected payroll of $100 million , which includes salaries and arbitration/pre-arbitration as well, with no new additions.

Pittsburgh is on the cusp of building a winning ballclub, with their first winning season since 2018, 82-80, and returning most of the core from this year for 2027.

The Pirates have three free agents that make sense and won't break the bank for them to go after, who all would play important roles on the team next season.

Three Free Agents That Make Financial Sense for the Pirates

No. 1: RHP Bryan Abreu

A hard-throwing right-handed relief pitcher who can handle high-leverage situations is a big need for the Pirates.

Bryan Abreu has done that for most of the past six seasons, all with the Houston Astros, and been one of the better relief pitchers in baseball during that time.

Jun 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abreu worked under Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy from 2022 to 2025, and pitched the second-most innings, posted the sixth-best WAR (6.0), the ninth-lowest ERA (2.30) and the 10th-highest K/9 (12.7) of any bullpen arm in that span.

His four-seam fastball and slider combo has been huge for him and his work with Murphy made him excellent for Houston.

Abreu does have some issues, such as a high walk rate (15.3%), which was tied for the highest of any reliever in baseball in 2026, plus a high average exit velocity (90.6 mph, seventh percentile) and hard-hit rate (41.5%, 24th percentile).

Murphy could help Abreu get back to his best form in 2027, and the Pirates should be able to afford him a contract around $10-$11 million.

He would do well in helping out setup man Luke Weaver and closer Mason Montgomery , building a strong high-leverage trio, which the Pirates could rely on to shut down games and maintain leads for wins.

No. 2: UTL Edmundo Sosa

The Pirates could use some extra infield help next season, especially if they don't re-sign free agent second baseman Brandon Lowe .

Edmundo Sosa would be a low-cost, versatile option that can play many positions and do so well.

Aug 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He excels at second base, shortstop and third base defensively, and even got experience in left field this season, too.

Sosa is a right-handed bat that also hits lefties well, hitting .290/.343/.492 for an OPS of .835 in 2026.

The Pirates need more bats that can hit left-handed pitching , which they struggled with, and also better infield defense.

Lowe was a Gold Glove Award finalist , and Sosa could maintain his solid play if given that role, or even take over at third base, another need for the Pirates.

The one knock on Sosa is that he's never played close to a full season, featuring in over 100 games just twice over the past six seasons.

Sosa wouldn't cost the Pirates too much, and he could fill in where they need him to, while providing good defense and a right-handed bat in the process.

No. 3: LHP JoJo Romero

The Pirates could use another southpaw in their bullpen and JoJo Romero fits that mold.

Romero has experience pitching in the National League Central Division, pitching the past five seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals and then past the trade deadline for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2026.

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) reacts during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He helped the Brewers win their first World Series this season and was dominant in the playoffs, posting a 1.13 ERA over seven games, with 11 strikeouts to one walk, a .107 BAA and a 0.50 WHIP.

Romero isn't the hardest thrower, but makes up for that by inducing weaker contact and having a high groundball rate.

The Pirates need more experience in their bullpen and only have Montgomery as a sure left-hander for next season, while Evan Sisk and Brandon Eisert could also feature.

Romero would be a good veteran addition for the Pirates and a savvy one at that.