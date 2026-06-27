Konnor Griffin Makes MLB History in Pirates' Return

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin was finally relieved to make his return back from injury , but didn't let that stop him from getting back to what he does best.

Griffin hit a leadoff home run for the Pirates in the bottom of the first inning, giving his team a 1-0 lead against Cincinnati Reds in the series opener at PNC Park on June 26.

He became the fifth-youngest player in MLB history to hit a leadoff home run, doing so at 20 years and 63 days, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Griffin is the youngest player to hit a leadoff home run this century, beating out Jurickson Profar, who did so at 20 years and 95 days on May 26, 2013 with the Texas Rangers.

Konnor Griffin returned to the Pirates lineup in a BIG way 😮 pic.twitter.com/InQsaKwbV9 — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2026

Griffin Ecstatic After Home Run

The home run was an impressive one from Griffin, who crushed a 91.5 mph four-seam fastball in the top of the zone from Reds left-handed Andrew Abbott, sending it 108.9 mph off the bat and 435 feet into the second level of the left field bleachers.

It was the first at-bat for Griffin in the major leagues in almost four weeks, but that swing almost looked like he had been playing all this time.

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) circles the bases on a lead-off first inning solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“Being the leadoff guy, I just wanted to get a good swing off on a good pitch and saw a fastball up and just attacked it,” Griffin said on his approach that at-bat.

It was a significant home run for Griffin as it was his first to left field in the major leagues and also at PNC Park, where it's quite the challenge for right-handed batters to drive home runs, thanks to the longer dimensions around left field/deep left field, with the notch at 410 feet.

Griffin finally doing so validates the effort he's put into attacking the left field bleachers in batting practice and with his long-term future tied down in Pittsburgh, he'll hope to hit even more home runs out there over the next few years.

“Just been really good work behind closed doors. To have one that leave the bat like that felt good,” Griffin said.

Griffin Taking Advantage of Leadoff Spot

Griffin got the leadoff opportunity with the Pirates facing a left-handed pitcher and it's a role that he'll likely occupy a bit more going forward, especially with first baseman Spencer Horwitz recently going on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring injury.

There are benefits for Griffin having this role, as he displays his contact and power, while also showing off his quickness, making him someone that can start rallies and get runs across early and often.

May 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) slides in safely at home against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

“Just try to get on base and use my speed," Griffin said on batting leadoff. "I didn’t have much opportunities with lefties on the mound but I’m going to try to continue to be aggressive and steal bases. With guys like Brandon Lowe and Reynolds behind me, if they can put it in the gap I’m going to score. That’s the value I can bring being in that leadoff spot.”

This leadoff home run also puts Griffin in the company of Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle, who was the third-youngest leadoff homerun hitter, doing so at 19 years and 328 days with the New York Yankees on Sept. 13, 1951.

Griffin has earned comparisons to Hall of Famers before, even center fielder Willie Mays, and took pride in knowing he had such a special achievement.

"It’s wild to think about," Griffin said on Mantle "I hope I have as good of a career as he had. I’ll just take it day by day and see what happens.”

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