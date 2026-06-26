Konnor Griffin Has More to Prove for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have Konnor Griffin back for the second half of 2026 and he is looking to make a serious impact.

Griffin comes back to the Pirates after they activated him off the 10-day injured list and will start at shortstop against the Cincinnati Reds in the series opener at PNC Park on June 26, batting leadoff too.

The Pirates missed Griffin the entire month of June and finally have their star rookie after 22 games out with a right forearm flexor strain, which prevented him from playing shortstop.

Griffin went through an extensive injury rehab and is now ready for whatever challenges await him the rest of the campaign.

“Yeah, it was a long few weeks having to sit out, but glad to be back," Griffin said. "Can’t wait to get out there and play a game.”

Griffin Wants Even Better in 2026

The Pirates brought Griffin up for his MLB debut on April 3 and then signed him to a nine-year, $140 million contract extension on April 8, putting great faith in the then-19 year old as the star of the franchise for the next decade.

Griffin became the every day shortstop following his MLB debut and played 51 games before his injury, batting .270/.327/.402 for an OPS of .729, with 51 hits, nine doubles, four home runs and 14 stolen bases

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He displayed what made him the top prospect in baseball last year, good contact and power, while also showing off his range at shortstop and great speed on the basepaths.

Most of Griffin's work was based on getting his arm back to 100% and being ready for the workload of what the shortstop position demands, but a lot of his focus was towards his hitting and improving upon that aspect of his game for the second half of 2026.

He was able to achieve this during his time down in Bradenton, Fla ., which he did during the last road trip for the Pirates, focusing fully on his injury rehab and his approach towards hitting

“Just some hitting stuff, just messing around with a little wider stance," Griffin said. "Doing some different stuff with my arms. Just trying to be as efficient as I can at the major league level and just be consistent. I feel like I can produce more here than I have in the first 50 games. Florida was a good little reset and I’m treating it like this is my second half of the year, so time to get it rolling and finish strong.”

Pirates Need Great Production From Griffin

Griffin had a fantastic month of May, slashing .306/.361/.459 for an OPS of .820, which coincided with him turning 20 years old on April 24, batting .317/.370/.488 for an OPS .858 in that time, with all four home runs coming after that.

The Pirates are pleased with Griffin's return, but they still have two other injuries, with center fielder Oneil Cruz out with a fractured left hand and first baseman Spencer Horwitz suffering a left hamstring injury two days prior.

May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's an unfortunate slew of injuries, which also saw Ryan O'Hearn miss two weeks with a right quad muscle strain and return right before Griffin went on the injured list.

The Pirates are 41-40 through 81 games and just 2.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race, as they try and make the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Griffin's play can play a big role in them achieving that goal and he's ready to show that he can become the star they need in 2026.

"Yeah, I feel rested. I feel recovered," Griffin said. "I'm looking to attack the second half as strong as I can. There were ups and downs in the first half for me and I feel like I've got a lot to prove. Just gonna take it day by day and go compete.

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