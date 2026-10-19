Marcell Ozuna Continues Playing Career After Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Marcell Ozuna struggled during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he hasn't given up on baseball just yet.

Ozuna signed with Gigantes Del Cibao in the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League for winter league baseball on Oct. 9.

It's not been a great time for Ozuna, who has just one hit in nine at-bats, but four walks in 13 plate appearances for a .111/.385/.111 (.496 OPS) slash line in three games.

This marks the first team that Ozuna has played for since doing so for the Pirates in 2026.

Ozuna's Poor 2026 Campaign with Pirates

The Pirates signed Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million contract, with a 2027 mutual option for $16 million on Feb. 16, just ahead of Spring Training.

Ozuna took over as designated hitter and joined the Pirates as a right-handed power bat, something they desperately needed after being the worst lineup in baseball in 2025.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 36-year-old got off to a terrible start, batting .070/.167/.070 for an OPS of .237 by April 12, which prompted boos from Pirates fans starting with the first homestand.

Ozuna never really got going at all in 2026 and didn't get his batting average above .200 until June 23, halfway through the season.

He eventually lost his designated hitter role towards the end of May, going from playing 46 of the first 56 games to just 24 of the last 57 games he was with the Pirates.

The Pirates went with other options at designated hitter, left fielder Bryan Reynolds, first basemen Ryan O'Hearn and Spencer Horwitz, second baseman Brandon Lowe and rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin.

Pittsburgh eventually designated Ozuna for assignment on Aug. 5 and released him the following day, ending his time with the franchise.

Ozuna never provided that right-handed power bat the Pirates needed, hitting .203/.286/.327 for an OPS of .613 in 70 games, with 51 hits in 252 at-bats, seven doubles, eight home runs, and 29 RBI.

He was also one of the worst hitters in baseball with at least 250 plate appearances at the time of his DFA, and ended up as a terrible signing for the Pirates.

Stat (Total) Ranking Runs Scored (22) Third-Least WRC (27) Seventh-Worst Hits (51) 10th-Least Batting Average (.203)/WRC+ (69) Tied 10th-Worst OPS (.613) 11th-Worst wOBA (.275) 13th-Worst Slugging Percentage (.327) 21st-Worst On-Base Percentage (.286) 25th-Worst

What Do Pirates Do at DH for 2027?

The Pirates have a few options for how they'll approach designated hitter next season, most of which will come internally.

Reynolds worked well in the role, which allowed him to play all 162 games in 2026, becoming the first Pirates player since Jason Bay in 2005 to do so.

Aug 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs home to score a run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Hearn will definitely DH for the Pirates, especially after injury issues in 2026, likely caused by having to play right field when Ozuna joined.

Center fielder Oneil Cruz should also get some opportunities at designated hitter, as the Pirates manage his workload and try to keep his bat in the lineup on a more consistent basis.

Third baseman Nick Gonzales was designated hitter for the first time in his career in 2026 and could see more time there next season.

Right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez and Horwitz both could be designated hitter again, and Lowe, if the Pirates re-sign him, would be a main choice there.