Pirates’ Brandon Lowe Replacement Options From Most to Least Realistic

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates don't have their answer at second base yet for 2027, as they wait to see what Brandon Lowe decides.

Lowe is a free agent this offseason and can sign anywhere he decides, whether that be a return to Pittsburgh or leaving for another city .

The Pirates extended the qualifying offer to Lowe, $23.15 million for 2027, which he has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline, but he will most likely look for a bigger contract in free agency.

It's not guaranteed that the Pirates will bring Lowe back, so they may have to look elsewhere for their next second baseman.

No. 1: Nick Gonzales

The Pirates have an internal option at second base, which is none other than Nick Gonzales.

Gonzales has spent most of his professional career at second base, 212 games in the minor leagues and 236 games in MLB, but he was the Pirates' starting third baseman for most of 2026, with 101 starts in 112 games played.

Aug 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Nick Gonzales (3) hits an RBI single during the 12th inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good thing about Gonzales is that he's a strong hitter, slashing a career-best .303/.367/.388 for an OPS of .755 in 148 games this season, with the sixth-best batting average in baseball (.303) and batting .322/.393/.409 for an OPS of .802 with runners in scoring position.

Gonzales' biggest weakness is his defense , posting -15 defensive runs saved (DRS), -11 outs above average (OAA) and -9 fielding run value (FRV) at third base, the worst marks at the position with at least 850 innings played.

He also struggled at second base in 2025, when he played 85 games there, with -11 DRS.

Gonzales also wouldn't replace Lowe's power, hitting six home runs to Lowe's 35 home runs, which led the Pirates and all MLB second basemen.

The Pirates going with Gonzales would be the most realistic, as he is entering his first year of arbitration , and it would be surprising to see them non-tender him or not bring him back.

No. 2: Edmundo Sosa

The Pirates could get creative with how they fill second base if Lowe leaves, and going with a utility option could be the best decision.

Edmundo Sosa has only played 102 games at second base, starting 76 of them, but he's a strong defensive option and wouldn't cost much as a free agent.

Sep 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) fields the single of Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sosa has been strong in the infield and at second base, with +6 DRS, +6 OAA and +4 FRV, which would continue the Pirates' solid defensive work at the position, after Lowe was a Gold Glove Award finalist.

He has been a decent hitter in his career, .256/.306/.417 for an OPS of .723, but has excelled against left-handed pitching , slashing .273/.326/.479 for an OPS of .806 in his career and .290/.343/.492for an OPS of .835 in 2026.

Sosa would give the Pirates a versatile defensive infield option and help solve their issues against southpaws.

The Pirates signing him as a free agent would give them more depth, especially if there are injuries.

No. 3: Xavier Edwards

There aren't many trade options for the Pirates at second base, and Ketel Marte has a no-trade clause for the franchise that he is unlikely to waive.

One second base option on the trade market is Xavier Edwards of the Miami Marlins, who the team has reportedly made available for a move.

Aug 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) reaches for a ground ball but cannot make a catch against Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (not pictured) during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards wouldn't replace Lowe's power, six home runs in 2026, but he's got great plate discipline, with 68 walks to 83 strikeouts, and has been a solid hitter since making his debut in 2023, .291/.359/.371for an OPS of .730.

He didn't perform as well defensively in 2026, -2 DRS, -2 OAA and -1 FRV, but was great in 2025, +12 DRS, +9 OAA and +7 FRV, so he definitely can improve and get back to that form in 2027.

The issue for the Pirates is whether they consider trading for Edwards, when he is a similar type of hitter to Gonzales.

Edwards would also command a decent trade package, which the Pirates may also not be interested in fulfilling.

It would be a solid addition for the Pirates, but I'd be surprised if they manage to pull it off.

No. 4: Gleyber Torres

The Pirates could go back with a veteran option in free agency and Gleyber Torres would fit that role .

Torres has been one of the better-hitting second basemen since making his debut in 2018, and is a three-time All-Star (2018, 2019 and 2025).

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) bats against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He will be 30 next season and hit .260/.364/.363 for an OPS of .727 in 96 games in 2026, dealing with a left oblique strain throughout.

Torres is a solid option for a top-of-the-lineup hitter, with great plate discipline and a strong contact hitter, while also providing power in the past.

He is also a right-handed hitter who can take on left-handed pitching, .269/.360/.494 for an OPS of .855 in his career and .237/.414/.371 for an OPS of .785 in 2026.

Torres isn't the strongest fielder, but he did post +3 DRS in 2026, and if Lowe can go from one of the worst to one of the best in an offseason with the Pirates, Torres could do the same.

The issue for Torres is price, as he took the $22 million qualifying offer for 2026 and also made $15 million in 2025.

Pittsburgh spending $15-$20 million on a player like Torres next season doesn't seem all that likely, but if they miss out on Lowe, they can go down different avenues for the position.

No. 5: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Pirates had interest in Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the 2024 trade deadline , but the New York Yankees landed him from the Marlins.

Chisholm was strong in his first two seasons with the Yankees, winning a Silver Slugger Award and earning an All-Star nod in 2025, but wasn't as impressive in 2026, batting .231/.312/.399 for an OPS of .711.

Sep 8, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) singles during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is still an electrifying athlete, one of the better basestealers in baseball, and can make some incredible defensive plays too.

Chisholm is also a left-handed power bat, like Lowe, who would excel at PNC Park and hit several impressive home runs.

The biggest barrier to a union between the Pirates and Chishom is how much the latter will cost the former.

Chisholm, at 29 next season, will certainly want a long-term contract and to maximize his earnings at this stage of his career.

The Pirates likely won't want to commit the kind of money that Chisholm is looking for, especially if they don't end up re-signing Lowe, who should command a strong long-term contract himself.