Andrew McCutchen Making Pirates Look Like Fools

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made it painfully clear that they were ready to move on from organizational legend Andrew McCutchen ahead of the 2026 season. With plenty of options available and time at their hands, they easily could have re-signed the 39-year-old and made him the designated hitter and rotational player the lineup needed.

Instead, the Pirates pursued upgrades like Brandon Lowe and Ryan O’Hearn on the offensive side, while giving players like Jake Mangum and Billy Cook the reserve spots on the bench.

It’s early into the season, admittedly, but it’s already clear that the Pirates made a mistake not bringing McCutchen back for one more go. His play with his new squad, the Texas Rangers, only makes the Pirates look like even bigger fools for the decision they made.

Cutch Rolling With Rangers

No one expected the 39-year-old McCutchen to be a dynamic force this season, but in a handful of games he’s delivering exactly as advertised for the Rangers. Over four games, he’s taken 11 at-bats. In those plate appearances, he’s managed five hits, including two doubles, one home run and four runs batted in. The Rangers are looking excellent as well, storming out to a 3-1 record to kick off the 2026 campaign.

It’s a huge boost to the Texas lineup, and it’s a hot bat the Pirates could use in the early going. The team is 1-3 with on the season, and they’ve been held to two or fewer runs in two of their first four contests. McCutchen keeps rolling, and the Pirates are still looking to get out of the gate offensively.

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) hits an RBI single against the Athletics during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What’s Next for Pirates?

The Pirates are in the middle of their first divisional series of the season, desperately trying to establish their winning ways. After dropping the first game to the Cincinnati Reds by a final score of 2-0, the team is yet again begging for the bats to wake up. Beyond Lowe and O’Hearn, the offense has been largely ineffective.

Players like Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds have been quiet to kick off the year, and that’s holding the team back. At least one of them have to start hitting in a hurry, otherwise this team will fall behind just like they did in the 2025 season. Even worse, the organization looks like gigantic fools for letting a 39-year-old designated hitter walk for no good reason.

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