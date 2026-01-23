Paul Skenes Believes Pirates Can Build Winning Culture

Heading into year three of what is expected to be a lengthy and lucrative career, Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes took some time to reflect on 2025 and preview the 2026 season. With Spring Training and everything in that regard right around the corner, it's only a matter of time before Skenes takes the mound once again.

After revealing the two words he hates the most , Skenes continued to talk to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for an exclusive interview ahead of the 2026 season.

Skenes knows this team has done their part to add bats and bring in new players, but that doesn't translate to immediate success.

Cy Young Winner Previews 2026 Season

“It’s looking right now like we have a better roster than last year, but if we want to win, we have to go out there and do it," Skenes said.

"Everybody expects the Pirates to [struggle], but we freakin’ swept the Dodgers last year at home. There’s nothing saying we can’t impose our will on other teams all year. You talk about culture. The Brewers are an example of culture. But it doesn’t just happen. We can’t just decide, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna be really good,’ then not do anything about it," he continued.

Skenes On The Pirates Mindset

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) tosses a ball to fans before the game against the Athletics at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“The thing I’ve learned the past two years, because there’s hope every year when you show up to spring training, is that if we want to accomplish something, there’s nothing standing in our way other than ourselves,” Skenes added. “We have to put in the work and do the right things starting Feb. 9.

Really it started a long time ago. It started the moment our season ended. But if we want to accomplish something, we have to take it."

Their schedule isn't going to be easy, but there's a slight advantage they have that no other team can say. Knowing the Pirates have to travel the least of any other team in the league, that gives them less of a burden or excuse that they're being burnt out due to travel.

It doesn't mean much, but at least it's something. At this point, the Pirates will take every advantage they can get. Adding the likes of Ryan O'Hearn and Brandon Lowe is phenomenal, now it's just a matter of building the right lineup and creating a winning culture. If there was ever a time to do so, it's now, and that's something Skenes knows and embraces.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!