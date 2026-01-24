Pirates Fan's Guide to 2026 PiratesFest
In this story:
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are hosting PiratesFest once again in 2026, giving the fans a chance to celebrate the team during the offseason.
This year's PiratesFest will once again take place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh, with a large space for all of the things going on during the event.
PiratesFest will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with season ticket holders able to get in an hour early at 9:00 a.m.
There are tons of activities, speaker sessions and other events for Pirates fans during the day, which the team has laid out for them in a recent announcement.
Winter Affecting PiratesFest
An impending winter storm is affecting how PiratesFest normally occurs, including the time and players attending.
ThePittsburgh will reportedly get anywhere from eight to 14 inches, with snow will start falling late at night of PiratesFest and then continuing the next two days.
Along with the snow, the low temperatures will make it icy and also for snow sticking and lasting on roads across the Pittsburgh area.
The Pirates asked fans to take caution when traveling if they do so, especially if they are coming from further away.
PiratesFest will now finish one hour earlier at 5:00 p.m. from its original end time of 6:00 p.m., making sure fans get home before the snow falls.
The Pirates also announced that at least six players won't show up for autograph sessions or at PiratesFest at all due to the weather.
This includes top free agent signing in slugger Ryan O'Hearn, plus trade acquisitions in second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays and top 100 prospect in outfielder JhostynxonGarcía from the Boston Red Sox.
There are also three Pirates returners that won't make it to Pittsburgh for the event, in catcher Joey Bart, right fielder Bryan Reynolds and right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana.
All of these players were scheduled for autograph sessions, but will now not make it.
The Pirates announced that they will announced new session participants at a later time and that they will refund all autograph donations, which were going to Pirates Charities. The Pirates also asked fans to hold onto their ticket, as they will honor them for those who are still signing autographs.
Who is Signing Autographs?
Pittsburgh won't have those six players signing autographs, but is still hosting autograph sessions with a number of players, present and past.
Pirates players will sign autographs in two sessions over four different time slots, wiht the first three time slots at 90 minutes each and the last slot just one hour to accomodate the new end time.. Those time slots include 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., 2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Each autograph time slot will have two different time slots with three players each session, including two players and one Pirates alumni. These sessions should last 45 minutes long each.
All autographs have sent out, but there are chances for Pirates fans 14 years or younger to get free autographs.
10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Player
Position
Session
TBD
TBD
Session 1
Rafael Flores
Catcher/First Baseman
Session 1
Michael McKenry
Catcher (Alumni)
Session 1
Spencer Horwitz
First Baseman
Session 2
TBD
TBD
Session 2
Kevin Young
First Baseman (Alumni)
Session 2
12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Player
Position
Session
Braxton Ashcraft
Starting Pitcher (Right)
Session 1
TBD
TBD
Session 1
Matt Capps
Closer (Alumni)
Session 1
Jared Jones
Starting Pitcher (Right)
Session 2
Kyle Nicolas
Relief Pitcher (Right)
Session 2
Neil Walker
Second Baseman (Alumni)
Session 2
2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Player
Position
Session
Oneil Cruz
Center Fielder
Session 1
Isaac Mattson
Relief Pitcher (Right)
Session 1
John Candelaria
Closer (Alumni)
Session 1
Gregory Soto
Relief Pitcher (Left)
Session 2
Endy Rodríguez
Catcher/First Baseman
Session 2
Jason Grilli
Closer (Alumni)
Session 2
4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Player
Position
Session
Jake Mangum
Outfielder
Session 1
TBD
TBD
Session 1
Vernon Law
Starting Pitcher (Alumni)
Session 1
Jared Triolo
Utility Player
Session 2
TBD
TBD
Session 2
Kent Tekulve
Closer (Alumni)
Session 2
Pirates Players at PiratesFest
There are also many players still coming to PiratesFest, showing up for speaker sessions, signing autographs and participating in various activities.
Starting Pitchers
Player
Throwing Arm
Braxton Ashcraft
Right-Handed
Hunter Barco
Left-Handed
Jared Jones
Right-Handed
Doug Drabek (Alumni)
Right-Handed
Vernon Law (Alumni)
Right-Handed
Relief Pitchers
Player
Throwing Arm
Justin Lawrence
Right-Handed
Isaac Mattson
Right-Handed
Kyle Nicolas
Right-Handed
Cam Sanders
Right-Handed
Evan Sisk
Left-Handed
Gregory Soto
Left-Handed
John Candelaria (Alumni)
Right-Handed
Matt Capps (Alumni)
Right-Handed
Jason Grilli (Alumni)
Right-Handed
Kent Tekulve (Alumni)
Right-Handed
Catchers
Player
Throwing Arm/Bat Side
Rafael Flores (First Baseman)
Right/Right
Endy Rodríguez (First Baseman)
Right/Switch
Michael McKenry (Alumni)
Right/Right
Infielders
Player
Position
Spencer Horwitz
1B/2B
Termarr Johnson
2B
Jared Triolo
Utility
Enmanuel Valdez
1B/2B
Nick Yorke
2B
Neil Walker (Alumni)
2B
Kevin Young (Alumni)
1B
Outfielders
Player
Position
Billy Cook
LF/CF/RF
Oneil Cruz
CF
Jake Mangum
LF/CF/RF
Esmerlyn Valdez
RF/LF
Notable Pirates Absences From PiratesFest
The Pirates also had a few players that won't show up to PiratesFest that weren't scheduled for the event.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes has the 101st New York Baseball Writers’ Gala, or the BBWA Awards Dinner, in New York City on the same day as PiratesFest.
The dinner will honor Skenes and other top players in baseball as the 2025 National League Cy YoungAward. He also attended the event last season after winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award.
A spokesperson with the Pirates said that scheduling PiratesFest at the David L. Lawrence Convention center takes place more than a year in advance, so working around this conflict is quite difficult.
Shortstop Konnor Griffin, the top prospect in baseball, also won't cometo PiratesFest, as he just celebrated his wedding last weekend with his wife, Dendy, and the two are on their honeymoon,according to his mother Kim.
Fellow top prospect in right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler also won't make it to PiratesFest this weekend, as he is closing in on a house, according to a Pirates spokesperson.
Andrew McCutchen is also not at PiratesFest, as he is a free agent and not signed with the team nor anyone else.
Three pitchers that aren't coming to PiratesFest right-handers in starter Mitch Keller and relievers in Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez, plus left-hander Mason Montgomery, who came in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Catcher Henry Davis, second baseman Nick Gonzales and outfielder Jack Suwinski are three other position players that won't attend PiratesFest either.
Speaker Sessions During PiratesFest
PiratesFest General Stage Programming
- 10:30 a.m. Ask Pirates Management
Host: Greg Brown | Featuring: Travis Williams, Ben Cherington, and Don Kelly
- 11:30 a.m. Pirates Pals
Host: Joe Klimchak | Featuring: Kyle Nicolas, Jared Jones, Nick Yorke, and Billy Cook
- 12:00 p.m. Curveball Conversations
Host: Joe Block | Featuring: Isaac Mattson, Justin Lawrence, Matt Capps, Cam Sanders, and Endy Rodríguez
- 12:45p.m. Young Bucs
Host: Greg Brown | Featuring: Termarr Johnson, Rafael Flores Jr., and Hunter Barco
- 1:30 p.m. Kids Press Conference
Host: Debbie Becker | Featuring: Jared Triolo and Spencer Horwitz (Bryan Reynolds was scheduled)
- 2:30p.m. Welcome to Pittsburgh
Host: Joe Block | Featuring: Jake Mangum (Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn were scheduled)
- 3:30 p.m.Bucs’ Bounty Podcast Live
Hosts: Hannah Mears, Michael McKenry, and Alex Presley | Featuring: Matt Capps, Neil Walker, and Kevin Young
Season Ticket Holder Exclusive Stage Programming
- 9:15a.m. Playing for the Hometown Team on the Main Stage
Host: Greg Brown | Featuring: Don Kelly, Isaac Mattson, and Neil Walker
- 12:00p.m. Welcome to Pittsburgh
Host: Joe Klimchak | Featuring: Jake Mangum (Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn were scheduled)
- 2:30p.m. Cy Young Conversation
Host: Greg Brown | Featuring: Doug Drabek and Vernon Law
Activities During PiratesFest
The Pirates will have a number of events for fans during PiratesFest that will keep them busy and entertaned throughout.
There are three baseball type events, like the "Bat Around", where fans can hit a live ball with results, "Diamond Kinetics Swing Match", which shows which MLB star your swing matches and a "Little Buccos Field" for kids to get instructions on playing the sport.
A Pirates carnival will gives fans a chance to win some prizes and play games, plus other kids activities, like Pirate Parrot bounce house, face painting, balloon artists Pirates inflatables and more.
There is a "Paul Skenes Cy Young Award Photo Area", which recreates his setup from where won his Cy Young Award back in November, that fans can take a photo in.
Pirates Charities allows fans to donate, while also getting a shot at numerous prizes, like signed baseballs, Paul Skenes autographed bobbleheads, a 50/50 raffle and other prize raffles.
Fans can buy tickets for the next season, Pirates merchandise at a pop-up Fanatics team store, plus Pirates Authentics, where they can get exclusive game-used items from their favorite players.
The Pirates also have mascots like the Pirate Parrot and the Pirates Pierogies at the convention, plus concessions from the ballpark
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.