Pirates Fan's Guide to 2026 PiratesFest

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are hosting PiratesFest once again in 2026, giving the fans a chance to celebrate the team during the offseason.

This year's PiratesFest will once again take place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh, with a large space for all of the things going on during the event.

PiratesFest will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with season ticket holders able to get in an hour early at 9:00 a.m.

There are tons of activities, speaker sessions and other events for Pirates fans during the day, which the team has laid out for them in a recent announcement.

Winter Affecting PiratesFest

An impending winter storm is affecting how PiratesFest normally occurs, including the time and players attending.

ThePittsburgh will reportedly get anywhere from eight to 14 inches, with snow will start falling late at night of PiratesFest and then continuing the next two days.

Along with the snow, the low temperatures will make it icy and also for snow sticking and lasting on roads across the Pittsburgh area.

The Pirates asked fans to take caution when traveling if they do so, especially if they are coming from further away.

PiratesFest will now finish one hour earlier at 5:00 p.m. from its original end time of 6:00 p.m., making sure fans get home before the snow falls.

The Pirates also announced that at least six players won't show up for autograph sessions or at PiratesFest at all due to the weather.

This includes top free agent signing in slugger Ryan O'Hearn , plus trade acquisitions in second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays and top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox.

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia (91) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are also three Pirates returners that won't make it to Pittsburgh for the event, in catcher Joey Bart , right fielder Bryan Reynolds and right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana .

All of these players were scheduled for autograph sessions, but will now not make it.

The Pirates announced that they will announced new session participants at a later time and that they will refund all autograph donations, which were going to Pirates Charities. The Pirates also asked fans to hold onto their ticket, as they will honor them for those who are still signing autographs.

Who is Signing Autographs?

Pittsburgh won't have those six players signing autographs, but is still hosting autograph sessions with a number of players, present and past.

Pirates players will sign autographs in two sessions over four different time slots, wiht the first three time slots at 90 minutes each and the last slot just one hour to accomodate the new end time.. Those time slots include 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., 2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Each autograph time slot will have two different time slots with three players each session, including two players and one Pirates alumni. These sessions should last 45 minutes long each.

All autographs have sent out, but there are chances for Pirates fans 14 years or younger to get free autographs.

Jul 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (25) signs autographs before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Player Position Session TBD TBD Session 1 Rafael Flores Catcher/First Baseman Session 1 Michael McKenry Catcher (Alumni) Session 1 Spencer Horwitz First Baseman Session 2 TBD TBD Session 2 Kevin Young First Baseman (Alumni) Session 2

12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Player Position Session Braxton Ashcraft Starting Pitcher (Right) Session 1 TBD TBD Session 1 Matt Capps Closer (Alumni) Session 1 Jared Jones Starting Pitcher (Right) Session 2 Kyle Nicolas Relief Pitcher (Right) Session 2 Neil Walker Second Baseman (Alumni) Session 2

2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Player Position Session Oneil Cruz Center Fielder Session 1 Isaac Mattson Relief Pitcher (Right) Session 1 John Candelaria Closer (Alumni) Session 1 Gregory Soto Relief Pitcher (Left) Session 2 Endy Rodríguez Catcher/First Baseman Session 2 Jason Grilli Closer (Alumni) Session 2

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Player Position Session Jake Mangum Outfielder Session 1 TBD TBD Session 1 Vernon Law Starting Pitcher (Alumni) Session 1 Jared Triolo Utility Player Session 2 TBD TBD Session 2 Kent Tekulve Closer (Alumni) Session 2

Pirates Players at PiratesFest

There are also many players still coming to PiratesFest, showing up for speaker sessions, signing autographs and participating in various activities.

Starting Pitchers

Player Throwing Arm Braxton Ashcraft Right-Handed Hunter Barco Left-Handed Jared Jones Right-Handed Doug Drabek (Alumni) Right-Handed Vernon Law (Alumni) Right-Handed

Relief Pitchers

Player Throwing Arm Justin Lawrence Right-Handed Isaac Mattson Right-Handed Kyle Nicolas Right-Handed Cam Sanders Right-Handed Evan Sisk Left-Handed Gregory Soto Left-Handed John Candelaria (Alumni) Right-Handed Matt Capps (Alumni) Right-Handed Jason Grilli (Alumni) Right-Handed Kent Tekulve (Alumni) Right-Handed

Catchers

Player Throwing Arm/Bat Side Rafael Flores (First Baseman) Right/Right Endy Rodríguez (First Baseman) Right/Switch Michael McKenry (Alumni) Right/Right

Infielders

Player Position Spencer Horwitz 1B/2B Termarr Johnson 2B Jared Triolo Utility Enmanuel Valdez 1B/2B Nick Yorke 2B Neil Walker (Alumni) 2B Kevin Young (Alumni) 1B

Outfielders

Player Position Billy Cook LF/CF/RF Oneil Cruz CF Jake Mangum LF/CF/RF Esmerlyn Valdez RF/LF

Notable Pirates Absences From PiratesFest

The Pirates also had a few players that won't show up to PiratesFest that weren't scheduled for the event.

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes has the 101st New York Baseball Writers’ Gala, or the BBWA Awards Dinner, in New York City on the same day as PiratesFest.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The dinner will honor Skenes and other top players in baseball as the 2025 National League Cy Young Award. He also attended the event last season after winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

A spokesperson with the Pirates said that scheduling PiratesFest at the David L. Lawrence Convention center takes place more than a year in advance, so working around this conflict is quite difficult.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin, the top prospect in baseball, also won't cometo PiratesFest, as he just celebrated his wedding last weekend with his wife, Dendy, and the two are on their honeymoon, according to his mother Kim.

Fellow top prospect in right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler also won't make it to PiratesFest this weekend, as he is closing in on a house, according to a Pirates spokesperson.

Andrew McCutchen is also not at PiratesFest, as he is a free agent and not signed with the team nor anyone else.

Three pitchers that aren't coming to PiratesFest right-handers in starter Mitch Keller and relievers in Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez, plus left-hander Mason Montgomery, who came in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Catcher Henry Davis, second baseman Nick Gonzales and outfielder Jack Suwinski are three other position players that won't attend PiratesFest either.

Speaker Sessions During PiratesFest

PiratesFest General Stage Programming

10:30 a.m. Ask Pirates Management

Host: Greg Brown | Featuring: Travis Williams, Ben Cherington, and Don Kelly

11:30 a.m. Pirates Pals

Host: Joe Klimchak | Featuring: Kyle Nicolas, Jared Jones, Nick Yorke, and Billy Cook

12:00 p.m. Curveball Conversations

Host: Joe Block | Featuring: Isaac Mattson, Justin Lawrence, Matt Capps, Cam Sanders, and Endy Rodríguez

12:45p.m. Young Bucs

Host: Greg Brown | Featuring: Termarr Johnson, Rafael Flores Jr., and Hunter Barco

1:30 p.m. Kids Press Conference

Host: Debbie Becker | Featuring: Jared Triolo and Spencer Horwitz (Bryan Reynolds was scheduled)

2:30p.m. Welcome to Pittsburgh

Host: Joe Block | Featuring: Jake Mangum (Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn were scheduled)

3:30 p.m.Bucs’ Bounty Podcast Live

Hosts: Hannah Mears, Michael McKenry, and Alex Presley | Featuring: Matt Capps, Neil Walker, and Kevin Young

Season Ticket Holder Exclusive Stage Programming

9:15a.m. Playing for the Hometown Team on the Main Stage

Host: Greg Brown | Featuring: Don Kelly, Isaac Mattson, and Neil Walker

12:00p.m. Welcome to Pittsburgh

Host: Joe Klimchak | Featuring: Jake Mangum (Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn were scheduled)

2:30p.m. Cy Young Conversation

Host: Greg Brown | Featuring: Doug Drabek and Vernon Law

Activities During PiratesFest

The Pirates will have a number of events for fans during PiratesFest that will keep them busy and entertaned throughout.

There are three baseball type events, like the "Bat Around", where fans can hit a live ball with results, "Diamond Kinetics Swing Match", which shows which MLB star your swing matches and a "Little Buccos Field" for kids to get instructions on playing the sport.

A Pirates carnival will gives fans a chance to win some prizes and play games, plus other kids activities, like Pirate Parrot bounce house, face painting, balloon artists Pirates inflatables and more.

There is a "Paul Skenes Cy Young Award Photo Area", which recreates his setup from where won his Cy Young Award back in November, that fans can take a photo in.

Pirates Charities allows fans to donate, while also getting a shot at numerous prizes, like signed baseballs, Paul Skenes autographed bobbleheads, a 50/50 raffle and other prize raffles.

Fans can buy tickets for the next season, Pirates merchandise at a pop-up Fanatics team store, plus Pirates Authentics, where they can get exclusive game-used items from their favorite players.

The Pirates also have mascots like the Pirate Parrot and the Pirates Pierogies at the convention, plus concessions from the ballpark

