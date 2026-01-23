Winter Storm Throws Wrench into PiratesFest Plans

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will host PiratesFest this weekend, but recent weather news has impacted how the event will take place.

PiratesFest will take place at David. L Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh on Jan. 24, but an incoming winter storm has changed a few things.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Pittsburgh area from 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 24 to noon on Jan. 26, as a heavy amount of snow is coming up north through western Pennsylvania.

This has not only affected how PiratesFest will go on, but also who shows up that day.

Changes to PiratesFest with Winter Storm Incoming

The Pirates announced that PiratesFest will end an hour earlier than previously announced at 6:00 p.m., now finishing at 5:00 p.m.

Start time of the fan convention is still at 10:00 a.m. for the general public, but season ticket holders can get in a hour early at 9:00 a.m.

The Pirates also announced that at least six players won't show up for autograph sessions or at PiratesFest at all due to the weather.

This includes top free agent signing in slugger Ryan O'Hearn , plus trade acquisitions in second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays and top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox.

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) gestures after hitting a double during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

There are also three Pirates returners that won't make it to Pittsburgh for the event, in catcher Joey Bart , right fielder Bryan Reynolds and right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana .

All of these players were scheduled for autograph sessions, but will now not make it.

The Pirates announced that they will announced new session participants at a later time and that they will refund all autograph donations, which were going to Pirates Charities. The Pirates also asked fans to hold onto their ticket, as they will honor them for those who are still signing autographs.

How Bad is this Winter Storm?

This winter storm is projected as one of the worst for the Pittsburgh area in almost 16 years, since the fateful "Snowmageddon", which dropped about 21.1 inches of snow in February 2010.

Pittsburgh will reportedly get anywhere from eight to 14 inches, so not quite as bas as Snowmaggedon, but still a cause of concern for anyone traveling.

The snow will start falling late at night after PiratesFest and then continue the next two days, with most of the snow coming the following day.

Along with the snow, the low temperatures will make it icy and also for snow sticking and lasting on roads across the Pittsburgh area.

The Pirates asked fans to take caution when traveling if they do so, especially if they are coming from further away.

