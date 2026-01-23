Pirates Add Chinese Pitcher in International Signing Period

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have used their 2026 International Signing Period to add talent from all over the world, as they search for the best baseball talent there is.

Most of the players they've already signed come from the Caribbean in places like the Dominican Republican and Cuba, plus Venezuela, but the Pirates also added from less common baseball countries like Brazil.

The Pirates have now finally signed a 17-year old Chinese pitcher in Mingxuan Zhang, according to Francys Romero.

Baseball America previously reported Zhang as a part of their class, but wasn't part of the original 25 players they signed on the first day of the International Signing Period on Jan. 15.

What the Pirates Get in Mingxuan Zhang

Zhang stands out from a crowd, quite literally, at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds at a young age, domineering over most of his opponents and teammates.

He is one inch taller than Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes , at 6-foot-6, who just won the National League Cy Young Award and used his frame to take over his competition.

Zhang posseses a good fastball, currently sitting in the lower-90 mph range, but should develop over time.

He also has a slider that should serve as his best offspeed pitch and compliment the fastball, but may also become his best pitch.

Zhang featured in the 2023 Perfect Game All-Star Game and trained in a development center in China, that MLB runs.

He has an interesting angle when he throws his pitches, lower and closer to his chest than pitchers of a shorter stature, who use more of their upper body when pitching.

Pirates Sign Two Top Prospects

The Pirates had two of the top signings in this International Class, both of whom received big-time signing bonuses and hail from the Dominican Republic.

Shortstop Wilton Guerrero Jr. is the top get for the Pirates, signing him for $1,950,000. Ben Badler of Baseball America ranks him at 19th and MLB Pipeline has him at 17th on their big board.

Guerrero is the son of former MLB player Wilton Guerrero Sr. (1996-2004), with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals. He is also the nephew of Hall of Famer Vladmir Guerrero Sr.

He stands 5-foot-10, 165 pounds and turns 17 years old on May 29 and is a right-handed batter.

Guerrero has incredible speed, with MLB Pipeline giving him a "70" grade, which is "well above average. He also reportedly has gotten to first base in 4.1 seconds and his quickness makes him a better defensive shortstop.

He shows good contact already and has the potential to develop his power. He'll also look to improve upon his arm strength to become an even better fielder.

The Pirates also signed outfielder Jeancer Custodio for $900,000, their second biggest signing so far.

Custodio was 54th on Baseball America, but MLB Pipeline has him at seventh overall and their fourth best outfielder.

He stands 5-foot-10, but 185 pounds, and is a strong hitter, with MLB Pipeline giving him a "65" hit grade and a "55" power grade.

Custodio featured with the Dominican Republic at the U-18 World Cup Americas Qualifier in 2024. He slashed .333/.429/.375 for an OPS of .804, with four stolen bases, eight hits, a double and three RBI.

His best skill set right now is his approach to hitting, with good vision that makes him a hitter that can go for power. Scouts see this as an area that, if he works on, will become a top bat for the future.

