Pirates Announce More Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made some more additions to their Spring Training team, bringing in some of the franchise's best prospects.

The Pirates announced seven more non-roster invitees to their Major League camp down in Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., who will train with the best players and look to boost their stock ahead of the season.

Infielder/outfielder Konnor Griffin , plus infielders Termarr Johnson and Duce Gorson , catchers in Omar Alfonzo and Shawn Ross, as well as right-handed pitchers in Noah Davis and Chris Devenski are the seven additions.

They join the first seven non-roster invitees to Major League camp in outfielders, Ronny Simon and Dominic Fletcher, infielder Davis Wendzel , right-hander pitchers in Beau Burrows and Noah Murdock , and left-handed pitchers in Joe La Sorsa and Oddanier Mosqueda .

Overview of Non-Roster Invitees Position Players

Griffin had an incredible 2025 campaign after the Pirates took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.

He had a strong Spring Training, started with Single-A Bradenton, moved to High-A Greensboro on June 10 and then to Double-A Altoona on July 18.

Griffin slashed .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games, 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

He became the unanimous top prospect in baseball, played in the Futures Game during All-Star week and earned numerous accolades for his play, including Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.

Griffin is also rumored as the potential Opening Day shortstop for the Pirates and he won an MiLB Gold Glove Award at the position in 2025.

Johnson was the Pirates fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga.

Feb 18, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Termarr Johnson (81) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He spent all of 2025 in Altoona, where he slashed .272/.363/.382 for an OPS of .745 in 119 games, with 118 hits, 67 runs, 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 35 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

MLB Pipeline and Baseball America both rank Johnson as the seventh best Pirates prospect.

Gorson started out with Greensboro before making it to Altoona on June 24 and spending the rest of the season there.

He had a strong season from the plate, slashing .275/.370/.439 for an OPS of .809 in 95 games, with 92 hits, 21 doubles, 10 home runs, 38 RBI and 31 stolen bases.

Baseball America has Gorson at 21st on their top 30 Pirates prospects, while MLB Pipeline doesn't have him on their top 30.

Alfonzo, like Gorson, started off with Greensboro and ended with Altoona after earning promotion on July 1.

He slashed .243/.354/.396 for an OPS of .750 in 116 games in 2025, with 98 hits, 18 doubles, 14 home runs, 56 RBI and 63 walks to 137 strikeouts.

Baseball America ranks Alfonzo at 13th in their top 30, while MLB Pipeline has Alfonzo at 20th.

Ross played with both Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, slashing .174/.285/.295 for an OPS of .580 in 68 games.

Overview of Non-Roster Invitees Pitchers

Davis has MLB experience, spending different stints with the Colorado Rockies from 2022-24. He also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins in 2025.

He has an 0-6 record over 27 appearances and six starts, a 9.53 ERA over 62.1 innings pitched, 58 strikeouts to 29 walks, a .364 batting average allowed and a 2.05 WHIP.

Apr 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Noah Davis (56) delivers to the plate in the seventh inning Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Devenski had a few stints with the New York Mets in 2025 and had a strong showing overall out of the bullpen.

He finished with a 2.16 ERA in 13 games, one start and 16.2 innings pitched, plus 14 strikeouts to five walks, a .179 batting average allowed and a 0.90 WHIP.

Devenski spent most of his time with the Houston Astros, pitching with them for five seasons, 2016-20, winning the 2017 World Series with them and earning an All-Star nod as a rookie in 2016.

The Pirates have a new pitching coach in Bill Murphy, who spent the past 10 seasons in the Astros organization and the past five seasons at the major league level.

How much overlap Murphy and Devenski have is unknown, but there's likely a link there between player and coach.

