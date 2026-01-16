Pirates Insider Destroys Eugenio Suárez Dream

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a need at third baseman heading into 2026 and Eugenio Suárez is one player fans would love watching at PNC Park.

Suárez is one of the top free agents remaining this offseason and his power would massively improve a team that finished last in that category in 2025 at just 117 home runs. Pittsburgh has also reportedly shown interest in Suárez this offseason.

The Pirates have already made some big moves this offseason in the acquisitions of second baseman Brandon Lowe by trade and slugger Ryan O'Hearn in free agency, both of whom make a much more imposing lineup than before with their left-handed power.

While the addition of Suárez would put the Pirates into potential postseason discussions, it doesn't look like he'll end up in the 'Steel City.'

Pirates Insider Not High on Eugenio Suárez Joining On

Alex Stumpf, Pirates beat writer for MLB.com, spoke on the podcast, Bucco Bantr , about Suárez and whether he would join on for the 2026 season.

Stumpf confirmed that the Pirates have spoke with Suárez, but he's not confident that they'll end up signing him.

He looks at a potential large contract that Suárez will command and that the Pirates would likely have to make other moves to make it work.

Stumpf also doesn't see them trading right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the $55 million left on his contract to do so either.

“I mean they checked in on him this offseason," Stumpf said. "There is, I guess, for a lack of better way of saying it, a ‘level of interest in him’, but I just don’t know how it’s going to work. The money that he is going to need to be signed, I just don’t see the Pirates having it without making other moves to facilitate it.

“I don’t see them dumping Mitch Keller for pennies on the dollar to sign Suarez, this type of deal.

“They have been in contact with him. To borrow a phrase from former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. ‘Never say never, but never.’ I would look elsewhere for the third base answer.”

Why the Pirates May Not Sign Suárez

The additions of O'Hearn on a two-year, $29 million deal and Lowe for his final year of his extension he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays means that payroll goes back up $25-$26 million and into the $90-95 million range.

Spotrac puts the market value of Suárez at two years, $29.9 million, or about $15 million per season. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has him at two years, $45 million, $22.5 million per season, while Jim Bowden of The Athletic has Suárez at three years, $72 million, or $24 million per year.

The Pirates will likely have to overpay for his services, either with more money per year (AAV) or a longer contract, or likely both.

Fellow top free agent third baseman Alex Bregman signing with the Chicago Cubs on a five-year, $175 million deal means that Suárez will also command a top contract from potential suitors.

The Pirates would benefit incredibly from his bat, but they still will want to make additions in a left-handed starting pitcher and a closer. If contract demands go too high, they'll probably pivot to the trade market or a much cheaper third baseman in free agency.

