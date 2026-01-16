Pirates Could Receive Impressive Haul for Mitch Keller

If this is the offer presented, the Pittsburgh Pirates shouldn't hesitate to trade Mitch Keller.

Keller is a key depth piece to this rotation, one that has taken a few hits since last season. The Pirates aren't necessarily in a great spot to trade pitchers, but this would allow them to bring in not one, not two, but three new players.

Bleacher Reports' Joel Reuter proposed a trade that would send Keller to the Athletics for a trio of prospects. While none of them are pitchers, the Pirates still have money to spend in free agency that could bring back a guy like Jose Quintana .

At the end of the day, trading Keller has been on their mind for quite some time. If this is truly an offer that presents itself, it'd be hard not to turn it down.

Proposed Trade With Athletics For Keller

At 29-years-old, Keller could be sent to the Athletics for OF Colby Thomas, SS Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, and IF/OF Brennan Milone.

"Keller signed a five-year, $77 million extension prior to the 2024 season, but he is still owed $55.7 million over the final three seasons of that back-loaded deal," Reuter wrote .

He added, "This package allows them to shed that payroll in exchange for a MLB-ready outfielder with a great minor league track record (Colby Thomas), a quality shortstop prospect coming off a strong run in the Arizona Fall League (Joshua Kuroda-Grauer) and a bat-first prospect who has produced in the upper minors (Brennan Milone)."

A Closer Look At The Three Prospects

Thomas, 24, has a .284 career batting average in the minors. He's had 1353 at-bats, so there are no shortage in that department. The A's No. 95 overall pick in 2022 had an OPS of .895 last season, though that number fell to .684 in his first 120 big league at-bats.

Kuroda-Grauer, 22, saw 497 of his 605 career minor league at-bats come last season. The shortstop was also a third round pick, coming in 2024 at No. 75 overall. He may not be a big power hitter (just two career home runs), but he stole 27 bases last year with a stellar .296 batting average.

Milone, 24, was drafted No. 184 overall back in 2022. He may not be as skilled as Thomas, but the third baseman can play a multitude of positions as he is three homers shy of 50 in his minor league career. Approaching 1500 career at-bats, Milone could be a guy the Pirates can bring up at any given moment if an injury or slump arises.

