New Pirates Pitcher Gets Start vs. Rays
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking at different options at starting pitcher and Spring Training is where they'll have the best chance to figure out their rotation.
Right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger will make his first Spring Training start for the Pirates, as they host the Tampa Bay Rays at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 2.
The Pirates signed Clevinger to a minor league contract back on Feb. 4 and made him a non-roster invitee to Major League Camp, giving him a shot to make the team.
Clevinger has made just one appearance so far for the Pirates, throwing two scoreless innings in relief in the 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. on Feb. 25.
This start for Clevinger is another chance for manager Don Kelly and the Pirates to see what they get out of him and how he fits in with the team in 2026.
What the Pirates Get in Clevinger
Clevinger mostly relies on four pitches, including a four-seam fastball and a cutter, plus offspeed pitches in a sweeper and a changeup. He also has a sinker and a curveball in his pitch mix, that he throws less often.
His four-seam fastball runs from the mid-to-low 90s, about 92-95 mph, while his cutter sits in the mid-to-high 90s, 85-89 mph.
Clevinger's best pitches, during his prime, were his fastball and sweeper, so expect him to throw those consistently in Spring Training.
He also was a reliable pitcher that could go deeper into innings, although, injuries have stopped him from having that same efficiency in recent years.
Clevinger was one of the better strikeout pitchers in the American League during the end of the 2010s, ranking 10th with 207 strikeouts in 2018 and 15th with 169 strikeouts in 2019.
The Pirates also have a veteran pitcher that they could rely on, if needed, to do work in the starting rotation or out of the bullpen as a long reliever.
Mike Clevinger Background
Clevinger spent the past three seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization, where he had a strong first season in 2023, but didn't appear for them much the past two seasons.
He made the 2025 Opening Day roster for the White Sox, but posted a 7.94 ERA over eight appearances and 5.2 innings pitched, with eight walks allowed to three strikeouts, a 2.29 WHIP.
The White Sox designated him for assignment and he spent the remainder of the season with Triple-A Charlotte, posting a 7-3 record in 22 starts, a 4.20 ERA over 100.1 innings pitched, 93 strikeouts to 36 walks, a .257 batting average allowed and a 1.33 WHIP.
Clevinger missed most of the 2024 season with right elbow inflammation and then needed neck disk replacement surgery.
He had his last year as a full-time starter in 2023, with 24 starts and two complete games, a 9-9 record, a 3.77 ERA over 131.1 innings pitched, 110 strikeouts to 40 walks, a .244 BAA and a 1.23 WHIP.
Clevinger had his best tenure with the Cleveland Indians over six seasons from 2016-21, the longest he's pitched with any team.
Stat
Total
Record/(Starts/Appearances)
42-22/(88/101)
ERA/(Innings Pitched)
3.20/(523.1)
Strikeouts/Walks
584/204
WHIP
1.20
K/9 (K/BB)
10.0 (2.86)
WAR
13.2
He also pitched for the San Diego Padres after getting traded there during the 2020 season and then pitching there in 2022 as well, after missing all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery.
Domestic Violence Case
Major League Baseball placed Clevinger under investigation under their joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy
Olivia Finstead put a photo up on her Instagram, showing marks on her body and that they came "from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant" and also that he "finally left when he strangled me."
Finstead also said that Clevinger "threw chew spit on our baby" and said he used an illegal drug, which brought in the joint baseball drug policy, according to Jesse Rogers and Jeff Pasan of ESPN.
MLB eventually decided they wouldn't discipline Clevinger following their investigation and he never served a suspension
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.