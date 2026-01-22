Which Pirates Are Attending PiratesFest?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will host their PiratesFest once again this year, giving fans a chance to meet up with some of their favorite players, past and present.

PiratesFest takes place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans of the team can do many different activities, like enjoy games, prizes, different baseball playing opportunities and more.

There will also be lots of different Pirates players there, which the team confirmed are schedule to appear at PiratesFest, with many signing autographs.

Pirates Players at PiratesFest

Starting Pitchers

Player Throwing Arm Braxton Ashcraft Right-Handed Hunter Barco Left-Handed Jared Jones Right-Handed Doug Drabek (Alumni) Right-Handed Vernon Law (Alumni) Right-Handed

Relief Pitchers

Player Throwing Arm Justin Lawrence Right-Handed Isaac Mattson Right-Handed Kyle Nicolas Right-Handed Cam Sanders Right-Handed Dennis Santana Right-Handed Evan Sisk Left-Handed Gregory Soto Left-Handed John Candelaria (Alumni) Right-Handed Matt Capps (Alumni) Right-Handed Jason Grilli (Alumni) Right-Handed Kent Tekulve (Alumni) Right-Handed

Catchers

Player Throwing Arm/Bat Side Joey Bart Right/Right Rafael Flores Right/Right Michael McKenry (Alumni) Right/Right

Infielders

Player Position Spencer Horwitz 1B/2B Termarr Johnson 2B Brandon Lowe 2B Ryan O'Hearn 1B/DH Endy Rodríguez 1B (Previously Catcher) Jared Triolo Utility Enmanuel Valdez 1B/2B Nick Yorke 2B Neil Walker (Alumni) 2B Kevin Young (Alumni) 1B

Outfielders

Player Position Billy Cook LF/CF/RF Oneil Cruz CF Jhostynxon García CF/RF/LF Jake Mangum LF/CF/RF Bryan Reynolds RF Esmerlyn Valdez RF/LF

Biggest Names Coming to PiratesFest

Most of the Pirates brass will attend this event, with some newcomers as well as notable alumni.

Pirates starting pitchers include the likes of right-handers in Braxton Ashcraft , who just finished his rookie season in 2025, Jared Jones , who is working back from internal brace surgery on his throwing elbow after missing all of the last campaign, plus rookie Hunter Barco, who made two MLB appearances towards the end of last season.

Sep 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (67) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Two former Cy Young Award winners will also come along in Doug Drabek (1987-92), who did it for the National League in 1990, and Vern Law (1950-51, 1954-67), who won the MLB Cy Young in 1960, when they didn't split it between leagues.

Seven current relief pitchers will join in with right-handers in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Kyle Nicolas, Cam Sanders and Dennis Santana, plus left-handers in Evan Sisk and recently signed free agent Gregory Soto.

The Pirates will have four former alumni from the bullpen in closers like Matt Capps (2005-09), Jason Grilli (2011-14) and Kent Tekulve (1974-85), plus relief pitcher John Candelaria (1977-85).

Pittsburgh will have three catchers at PiratesFest in Joey Bart, rookie Rafael Flores and alum Michael McKenry (2011-13). Endy Rodgríguez, who has spent time with the Pirates as a catcher, is listed as a first baseman.

The infield has a few additions from this offseason, including second baseman Brandon Lowe in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, plus a free agent signing in slugger Ryan O'Hearn .

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

First baseman Spencer Horwitz, utility man Jared Triolo , first baseman/second baseman Enmanuel Valdez and second baseman Nick Yorke round out the infielders for the Pirates.

Right fielder Bryan Reynolds and center fielder Oneil Cruz , as well as Billy Cook and new addition Jake Mangum, in the trade with the Rays are some of the outfielders that will show up as well.

Two other Pirates position players alumni in second baseman Neil Walker (2009-15) and first baseman Kevin Young (1992-95, 1997-2003) will show up at PiratesFest.

Exciting Prospects Arriving in Pittsburgh

There are three prospects that haven't played for the Pirates yet, but could get a chance to do so in 2026 and will come to PiratesFest.

Second baseman Termarr Johnson was the Pirates 2022 MLB Draft selection, fourth overall out of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta Ga.

Feb 18, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Termarr Johnson (81) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Johnson spent all of 2025 with Double-A Altoona, where he slashed .272/.363/.382 for an OPS of .745 in 119 games, with 118 hits, 67 runs, 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 35 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

MLB Pipeline and Baseball America both rank Johnson as the seventh best Pirates prospect.

Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez previously confirmed he would come to PiratesFest and he is on the list of players that will be there.

Valdez finished his 2025 season, slashing .286/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 123 games, 131 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and 56 walks to 130 strikeouts.

He spent time first with High-A Greensboro and then with Double-A Altoona, playing in the Futures Game.

Valdez earned honors for his play, including South Atlantic League MVP for his time in Greensboro and the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, given to the best minor league power hitter in the Pirates farm system.

His play didn't stop with the Pirates, as he also had a fantastic showing in the Arizona Fall League with the Salt River Rafters, winning Offensive Player of the Year honors and started for the National League in the Fall Stars Game in right field

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Valdez slashed .368/.513/.842 for an OPS of 1.355 in 19 AFL games, with 19 runs scored, 21 hits, three doubles, eight home runs, 27 RBIs and 19 walks to 12 strikeouts.

The Pirates also added top 100 prospect in Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, which saw right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo go the other way.

García slashed .267/.340/.470 for an OPS of .810 in 114 games across Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 2024.

He then had a great season in 2025, slashing .271/.334/.498 for an OPS of .832, with 86 hits, 60 runs scored, 12 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 58 RBI and 27 walks to 102 strikeouts.

García has a chance to make the Pirates Opening Day roster with a good showing Spring Training, as his power for a right-handed bat is desired.

Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia hits a three-run double in the sixth inning against Lehigh Valley at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

