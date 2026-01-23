Why Pirates' Paul Skenes Isn't Attending PiratesFest

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will host PiratesFest this weekend, giving fans a chance to see their favorite players, past and present.

PiratesFest takes place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh on Jan. 24, going from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with season ticket holders getting a chance to come in an hour early.

While some of the best players will be at the fan convention, there are a few of them that won't be there for a variety of reason.

Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is one of those players that won't be there to meet up with fans this weekend.

Why Isn't Skenes Going to PiratesFest?

Skenes may not see the fans this weekend, but this isn't because he doesn't want to go to PiratesFest or see his biggest fans.

He is attending the 101st New York Baseball Writers’ Gala, or the BBWA Awards Dinner, in New York City on the same day as PiratesFest.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The dinner will honor Skenes and other top players in baseball as the 2025 National League Cy Young Award. He also attended the event last season after winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

A spokesperson with the Pirates said that scheduling PiratesFest at the David L. Lawrence Convention center takes place more than a year in advance, so working around this conflict is quite difficult.

Fans should rest assured that Skenes, who had one of the best seasons of any pitcher in 2025, is ready to do so again in Pittsburgh in 2026.

Who Else Won't Be at PiratesFest?

Konnor Griffin had an excellent season in 2025, propelling him to the No. 1 ranked prospect in all of baseball.

The 19-year old could feature on the Pirates' Opening Day roster if he excels during Spring Training, but also won't attend PiratesFest.

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft looks on at the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Griffin just celebrated his wedding last weekend with his wife, Dendy, and the two are on their honeymoon, according to his mother Kim.

Fellow top prospect in right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler also won't make it to PiratesFest this weekend, as he is closing in on a house, according to a Pirates spokesperson.

Chandler made his MLB debut last season and should earn himself a spot in the starting rotation for 2026.

Andrew McCutchen is also not at PiratesFest, as he is a free agent and not signed with the team nor anyone else.

Three pitchers that aren't coming to PiratesFest right-handers in starter Mitch Keller and relievers in Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez, plus left-hander Mason Montgomery, who came in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Catcher Henry Davis, second baseman Nick Gonzales and outfielder Jack Suwinski are three other position players that won't attend PiratesFest either.

