Pirates Spring Breakout Game Details Finalized

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a top farm system in baseball with some of the most exciting prospects.

The Pirates have a need for developing prospects and young talent as they build for the future while also trying to compete for the playoffs in 2026.

Pittsburgh has a great deal of pitching talent coming up from the minor leagues, but also some position players that will make for some of the better hitters in their lineup for the next few seasons.

The Pirates will also display this talent in the Breakout Game, as those prospects show their talents for everyone to see before the season begins

Pirates Breakout Game Details

The Pirates will take on the Detroit Tigers in the annual Breakout Game, hosting their foe at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 20 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

MLB Spring Breakout is in its third year and will take place March 19-22, featuring the best prospects from every franchise across the league.

The games will take place with Grapefruit League teams facing each other in Florida and Cactus League teams doing the same at their Spring Training stadiums in Arizona.

16 games will take place over those four days, with each team playing at least one time. The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies will each play two games to make up for the odd number of teams, 15, in each state.

The Pirates faced off against the Phillies last season, losing 5-3 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Who Could Feature for the Pirates?

The Pirates have a number of top prospects that should get a chance in that game, but Konnor Griffin, the top prospect in all of baseball, is the most anticipated player in this one.

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft in the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Griffin would also go up against the second best prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, on the Tigers in shortstop Kevin McGonigle .

The two faced off at Double-A last season, with McGonigle and the Erie Seawolves beating Griffin and the Altoona Curve in the Eastern League semifinals, 2-1, in a best-of-three series.

Right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler is still the 14th best prospect in baseball, but should slot into the Pirates rotation next season. Chandler dominated as the starting pitcher for the Pirates in the Spring Breakout Game in 2025, with four strikeouts over two innings of work.

Another pitcher that could feature for the Pirates is right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez , who the Pirates took sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft and is already ranked the 27th prospect in all of baseball.

Some other pitchers that were on the breakout roster last season that might do so again include left-handers Hunter Barco and Anthony Solomento , plus right-handers in Wilber Dotel, Antwone Kelly, Zander Meuth and Levi Sterling.

Feb 14, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Anthony Solometo (75) during spring training workouts at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Esmerlyn Valdez and Edward Florentino both had incredible seasons in 2025 and were on the breakout roster last year, but should get a chance again this year.

Some other infielders that might feature for the Pirates include Termarr Johnson , Wyatt Sanford , Sammy Stafura , Yordanny De Los Santos , Darell Morel and Johnny Severino.

Tony Blanco Jr. showed great power in 2025, winning the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby, which could put him in this contest too.

