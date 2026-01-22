How Pirates Offseason Changes After Yoán Moncada News

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some important deals in the offseason, but could still use some additions, particularly at third base. The Pirates have looked at options at the position, but haven't added anyone yet and lost out on another free agent option.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Twitter that third baseman free agent Yoán Moncada re-signed with the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year, $4 million deal. The Pirates showed interest in Moncada and were amongst one of the top teams monitoring him, along with the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Francys Romero .

With Moncada's signing back with the Angels, the Pirates have to make a different approach to adding third baseman.

Who Do the Pirates Go After at Third Base?

The Pirates have one main free agent target at third base in Eugenio Suárez , one of the better remaining players left that they could sign. Suárez hit 49 home runs last season, fifth most in the major leagues, and 29 home runs more than then next Pirates player in Oneil Cruz, who had 20 home runs.

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Pirates hit just 117 home runs in 2025, the least in baseball, while also posting the worst OPS (.655) and slugging percentage (.350). Suárez has never hit less than 21 home runs in a season in his career, where he played more than 100 games

However, there are concerns with Suárez, who turns 35 years old in July, particularly with his declining defensive capabilities and also what kind of contract he could command at this point in free agency.

Suárez would do well with the Pirates, who still have interest, but most insiders have doubt about him joining on, as they expect him to try and find a team closer to postseason competition.

The Pirates have also missed out on other third base free agent targets like Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto and utility player Willi Castro, who they also pursued.

Jan 6, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Blue Jays Kazuma Okamoto speaks to the media during the press conference at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

A potential trade for a third baseman is something the Pirates would explore, but that is also not an easy option for them.

The Pirates have prospects throughout their system that would normally entice other teams, but with so many ball clubs trying to win next season, they want MLB-ready players.

Pittsburgh already traded two major league starting pitchers in Mike Burrows and Johan Oviedo , so making another trade from their rotation would come as ill-advised.

The New York Mets do have two options Pirates fans might want, in Mark Vientos and Brent Baty, and Isaac Paredes from the Houston Astros could also have some succcess if they add him.

Why the Pirates Want a Third Baseman

The Pirates moved on from Ke'Bryan Hayes at the 2025 trade deadline, sending him to their National League Central division rival in the Cincinnati Reds.

Hayes is the best defensive third baseman and baseball and won his second Gold Glove Award this season, but was also one of the worst qualified hitters in the major leagues.

Jul 9, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) dives for the ball in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

He finished this season with the lowest slugging percentage (.306) and the second-lowest OPS (.596), plus the 14th-lowest on-base percentage (.290) and 24th-lowest batting average (.235) of his career.

Jared Triolo is the best option the Pirates have at third base, but there isn't much depth behind him and even a cheaper option that can play the position would help. Triolo had a strong finish to the 2025 season for the Pirates at the plate and is excellent defensively, but it is still unknown if he can keep that production up over a whole season.

The Pirates have ambitions of making the postseason and they'll definitely need some sort of addition at corner infielder to do that.

