Uniform Numbers for Pirates Newcomers Revealed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made some big moves this offseason, bolstering their roster and bringing in some new players to the franchise.

The Pirates landed three players from the Tampa Bay Rays in second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery , important additions for the infield, outfield and bullpen.

Pittsburgh also signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year deal, reportedly worth $29 million. This marks the first multi-year free agent signing for the franchise since 2016 and their first multi-year free agent position player free agent signing since 2015.

The Pirates also added top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox and signed free agent left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto to a one-year, $7.75 million deal.

Pittsburgh has now given out uniform numbers to each of these players for the 2026 season, one the franchise hopes to see postseason baseball return.

New Pirates Uniform Numbers

Player Uniform Number Former Uniform Number Ryan O'Hearn No. 29 No. 32 Brandon Lowe No. 5 No. 8 Jake Mangum No. 28 No. 28 Jhostynxon García No. 34 No. 51 Mason Montgomery No. 46 No. 48 Gregory Soto No. 31 No. 65

Outfielder Alexander Canario wore the No. 29 uniform for the entirety of the 2025 season with the Pirates, after they landed him in a trade with the New York Mets. The Pirates designated him for assignment after the season, and O'Hearn now gets the number.

The No. 29 jersey is a change for O'Hearn from the No. 32 jersey he wore with the Baltimore Orioles the past three seasons and the San Diego Padres at the end of 2025.

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

Pirates catcher Henry Davis wears the No. 32 jersey currently and has done so the past three seasons.

O'Hearn previously wore No. 66 for the first five seasons in the major leagues with the Kansas City Royals from 2018-23.

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas also wears the No. 66 jersey, so that was unavailable for O'Hearn as well

Lowe wears the No. 5 jersey for the first time, wearing No. 8 with the Rays the past seven seasons from 2019-25.

Hall of Famer Willie Stargell wore No. 8 in his 21 seasons with the Pirates from 1962-82, with the Pirates eventually retiring his jersey.

Catcher Endy Rodríguez took the No. 13 jersey, which allowed Lowe to take the No. 5 jersey that Rodríguez last season.

Mangum keeps the No. 28 jersey he wore in his rookie season with the Rays last year. Tommy Pham wore the No. 28 jersey in 2025 with the Pirates and is currently a free agent.

Sep 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Christopher Morel (25), center, celebrates with outfielder Jake Mangum (28) after his three run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.

García gets the No. 34 jersey, after wearing No. 51 in his short stint with the Red Sox in 2025.

Infielder Cam Devanney, who took his talents to Japan, and former left-handed relief pitcher Joey Wentz wore the No. 34 uniform last season for the Pirates.

Montgomery goes down two numbers lower from No. 48, which he wore the last two seasons with the Rays, to No. 46 for 2026.

Pirates left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk changed his number from No. 51 to No. 48, making Montgomery take a different number.

Former infielder Nick Solak last wore the No. 46 uniform in his short stint in 2025 for Pittsburgh.

Soto wore the No. 65 jersey for most of his career, but he now has the No. 31 uniform with the Pirates. Outfielder Jack Suwinski has worn the No. 65 jersey during his career, though, blocking Soto.

Former infielder Liover Peguero wore the No. 31 jersey the past two seasons with the Pirates, before they designated him for assignment after the season.

