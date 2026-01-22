Pirates Announce Seven Player Number Changes

As the Pittsburgh Pirates prepare for the 2026 season, seven players on the current roster have opted for new jersey numbers, a wave of changes headlined by a heartfelt tribute to a franchise legend.

The most noteworthy switch comes from infielder Nick Gonzales, who is changing from No. 39 to No. 3 out of respect for the late Hall of Famer Dave Parker. Parker, the 1978 National League MVP and a cornerstone of the Pirates' 1979 World Series championship team, passed away in June 2025 and was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last August.

In July 2025, Gonzales publicly stated his belief that Parker's number should be retired.

"If you're in the Hall of Fame, I shouldn't be wearing your number," Gonzales told reporters after Parker passed away. "I won't be wearing it anymore, so nobody else will".

His voluntary number change is seen by many as a precursor to the team officially retiring No. 39, which would add Parker to a list of Pirates greats like Roberto Clemente (21) and Willie Stargell (8) who have received that honor.

Other Player Number Changes



Beyond Gonzales's tribute, six other Pirates are updating their digits for the new campaign:

Starting pitcher Jared Jones is switching from No. 37 to No. 17. The flame-throwing right-hander missed the entire 2025 season recovering from right UCL elbow surgery and will look to reclaim a spot in the team's deep pitching rotation.

Braxton Ashcraft, a right-handed pitcher who made a strong debut in 2025, is moving from No. 67 to No. 35.



Bubba Chandler, ranked among the best pitching prospects in baseball, will change from No. 57 to No. 36.



Endy Rodriguez is taking a lower number, moving from No. 5 to No. 13.



In the bullpen, left-handed reliever Evan Sisk will wear No. 48 after sporting No. 51 for the Pirates last season.

That change creates a domino effect, as infielder Enmanuel Valdez, who previously wore 48, will simply subtract one from his jersey, now rocking No. 47.

Changes Align with Season of Renewed Hope

The number updates come as the Pirates enter 2026 with heightened expectations. The organization is rich with young talent , including shortstop Konnor Griffin, who is currently ranked as the top prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America, MLB.com and other respected outlets. General Manager Ben Cherington has also been active, adding veteran bats like Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn to bolster the lineup and stating the team continues to seek "another proven bat" before camp begins.

The Pirates are expected to formally announce the number changes and any plans to honor Dave Parker as the season approaches.

