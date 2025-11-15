Pirates Fans Fly Plane Demanding Team Sale at College GameDay

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates may not play in the middle of November, but that doesn't stop fans from showing their anger towards ownership.

Fans Fly Plane Targeting Bob Nutting at College GameDay

ESPN College GameDay came to Pittsburgh for the No. 23 Pitt vs. No. 9 Notre Dame matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15.

Fans camp out and wait early for the broadcast, which features college football analysts like Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban.

A plane flew above the broadcast in the morning, which had a message reading, "Set Pittsburgh Free, Bob! Sell The Team! H2P!!".

Spotted at College Gameday. pic.twitter.com/oTmJbsOasa — Jim Rosati 🏴‍☠️ (@northsidenotch) November 15, 2025

History of Plane Messages Targeting Bob Nutting

A group of Pirates fans hired a plane to fly a sign reading, "Sell the Team Bob" and also put in the website, ourteamnothis.com. around PNC Park before the Pirates home opener against the New York Yankees on April 4.

The plane cost a reported $4,000, according to Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports for the group of fans, as they hired a private plane operator to do this around Downtown and on the North Shore.

The "Our Team, Not His" fan group has held protests, demanding Pirates owner Bob Nutting sell the team.

They held a protest Downtown that went to PNC Park back in October 2024, had one at PiratesFest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center last January and also hosted one on Federal Street before the home opener.

Fans of the group accosted Nutting on the left field rotunda during the home opener, as he walked up during the home opener as well. The fans on the rotunda wore "Sell The Team" shirts, which they have distributed out at numerous occasions.

The group flew another plane later on in the season with a banner reading, "YOU SUCK AT THIS BOB. SELL THE @#$% TEAM," during the series opener vs. the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on July 18, marking the first game after the All-Star break.

The "Our Team, Not His" group has demands that Nutting sell the team, as they're tired of the constant losing and want "winning baseball to return to Pittsburgh."

The group also has a billboard campaign and put up four billboards around Pittsburgh last fall, reading "Abandon Ship, Bob! Sell The Team!"

"We're a group of frustrated, passionate Pittsburgh Pirates fans tired of the endless losing baseball in our great city," their introduction reads. "Rather than sit idly and complain, we decided to do something to create discomfort within the organization and call attention to the blatant dereliction of duty in hopes to affect change."

Why Bob Nutting Receives Criticism From Pirates Fans

Pirates fans have shown their disdain for Nutting during his tenure, especially for his lack of spending compared to other ball clubs.

Sep 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) talks with Pirates owner Robert Nutting (right) before the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Nutting has served as the primary owner of the team since 2007 and the Pirates have ranked in the bottom five MLB teams for Opening Day payroll for 16 of those 19 seasons, according to Cot's Contracts .

The only years the Pirates didn't have amongst the lowest payroll came in 2015 at $90,053,000 (24th), 2016 at $99,945,500 (20th) and $95,807,004 (24th) in 2017.

The Pirates also haven't signed a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since John Jaso, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015, and the last free agent to a multi-year deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, who signed a three-year, $26 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016.

This lack of spending has seen the Pirates struggle in recent years, last making the playoffs in 2015 and the most recent winning season coming in 2018, the second-longest streaks of any MLB team, with only the Los Angeles Angels having longer streaks.

The Pirates have a record of 1354-1619 (.455) under Nutting, with just three playoff appearances from 2013-15 and four winning seasons in 19 years in charge.

They've also only made the postseason three times, 2013-15, and to the NLDS once, losing twice in the Wild Card Game in 2014 and 2015.

Pittsburgh also had a $86,464,000 payroll for Opening Day of the 2025 season, which was 26th in the MLB. It was also more than $20 million less than the next team in the National League Central Division, the Milwaukee Brewers, who had a payroll of $108,048,836, seventh lowest in the MLB.

The only teams with lower payrolls last season than the Pirates were the Miami Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Tampa Bay Rays at $82.9 million.

Pittsburgh had a poor campaign in 2025, with a 71-91 record, finishing last in the NL Central Division and possessing the fifth worst record in baseball.

This led to more anger from Pirates fans last season towards Nutting, demanding him to sell the team in many ways, with regular "Sell the team Bob" chants at PNC Park, accosting him on the left field rotunda on Opening Day, flying planes with that message and even graffiti outside the ballpark.

