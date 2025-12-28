PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have worked hard this offseason and have targeted players they believe will improve their lineup for 2026.

One of those players in Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto, who is a power-hitting third baseman, both of what the Pirates need for 2026. They would also benefit from the massive market that Okamoto would provide from Japan and a new branch of Pirates fans along with him.

Baseball fans have wondered where Okamoto will go next season, with little news on who is getting close and who might sign him.

Despite numerous reports that show different teams in on Okamoto, a more reputable source has given an update on where he'll go.

Update on Pirates' Pursuit of Kazuma Okamoto

Francys Romero reported on Twitter that there is "no imminent movement" on Okamoto potentially signing somewhere, as of Dec. 27.

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The posting window closes in about a week on Jan. 4, which if he doesn't sign, would send him back to Japan with the Yomiuri Giants of NPB.

A posting period is 45 days long, which gives MLB teams a chance to meet with the prospective international star and sign him on, with part of that money going back to the team that posted him.

Romero also reported that it's "expected" that Okamoto signs closer to the deadline on Jan. 4, and not much earlier than that.

Will the Pirates Sign Okamoto?

The Pirates have shown interest in Okamoto and reportedly held multiple virtual meetings with him recently, so they are definitely involved in trying to land the Japanese star.

Okamoto is likely waiting for Alex Bregman to sign, the top free agent third baseman this offseason, who should command a nine-figure deal.

Bregman signing will likely set the market for Okamoto, especially if Bregman does so before Okamoto's posting window ends.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields his position against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notorious MLB free agent Scott Boras of the Boras corporation represents both players, so that may play a role going forward.

Okamoto is commanding interest from a number of teams, including Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Jon Heyman of Bleacher Report .

Pittsburgh competing with big-market teams like Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto puts them at a disadvantage, but they have a big advantage over those teams.

The Pirates do have a benefit when it comes to Okamoto in that they aren't going after Bregman, so they can focus on Okamoto entirely.

One team that will likely give the Pirates the best competition for Okamoto is the Angels, who do have the advantage of being a west coast team and having a payroll near $200 million.

It depends on how owner Arte Moreno sees Okamoto and if he deems him worthy for spending money on, as he reportedly didn't feel that way about fellow Japanese star, Munetaka Murakami, who signed with the Chicago White Sox.

Recent Moves Could Benefit Pirates

The Pirates have already made moves this offseason that show their intent towards winning baseball in 2026.

Pittsburgh made trades that added home run hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays and a top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox.

The Pirates also signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, their first multi-year free agent signing since 2016 and first position player free agent multi-year signing since 2015.

Sep 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh would fill a massive hole at third base and Okamoto would fill that role if they signed him, completing a much improved lineup from 2025.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic spoke on Foul Territory about Okamoto before the O'Hearn signing and noted that recent moves the Pirates made could push them ahead of others in the sweepstakes.

"But, Pittsburgh is a little bit more enticing after the two trades that they've made. Oviedo, then Mike Burrows, they get Brandon Lowe, they get 'The Password' from Boston. They've got some things happening. Jake Mangum came in the Burrows trade, as well as a reliever, Mason Montgomery, and of course, they have that great rotation, or the promise of a great rotation with Paul Skenes at the top.

"So maybe Okamoto sees them a little bit differently. Maybe other free agents start to see them a bit differently..."

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!