PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly added a highly regarded new member of his staff that will take a position he previously had with the team.

The Pirates hired Kristopher Negrón as their new bench coach for 2026, who was previously with the Seattle Mariners.

Pirates' Don Kelly Praises New Bench Coach

Negrón takes over the same position that Don Kelly had for more than five seasons with the Pirates as the bench coach.

Kelly served as bench coach under former manager Derek Shelton, starting with the 2020 season. The Pirates eventually fired Shelton on May 8 after a 12-26 start to the season.

He spoke with Kevin Gorman of the Tribune-Review on Nov. 25 at PNC Park, where the Pirates and others helped provide Thanksgiving food to 300 Pittsburgh-area families.

Kelly likes the experience that Negrón brings and also, a winning culture with him from a successful tenure in Seattle.

"The guys that we brought in we think the world of. Really excited to add them to the staff,” Kelly said. “Negron, I personally didn’t know before the process started. A lot of great recommendations, and even after we hired him, the people that were texting me that I really respected about who he is as a baseball guy and the experience that he brings. Coming off the run in Seattle, really excited to have him.”

Kristopher Negrón's Coaching Background

Negrón spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Mariners at the MLB level, starting off as the first base coach in 2022 and then taking over as the third base coach in 2024.

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners acting manager Kristopher Negron (45) stands in the dugout before his first game in the position due to manager Scott Servais testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day before the game against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners had success with Negrón on their coaching staff, with four winning seasons, including making the American League Divisional Series in 2022, ending a 20-year postseason drought.

Seattle made the ALCS this most recent season, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games, just one shy of their first World Series appearance.

Negrón started his coaching career after retiring from baseball in 2019, as the Mariners hired him as an assistant to the director of player development.

He took over as the manager of Triple-A Tacoma on Jan. 27, 2021, and led them to a 78-52 record and a Western Division Title. Negrón earned Triple-A West Manager of the Year honors for that season.

Negrón Playing Career

Negrón hails from New Jersey but went to Vanden High School in Fairfield, Calif. He eventually attended UC Davis for one season before transferring to Consumnes River College in Sacramento, Calif.

The Boston Red Sox took Negrón in the seventh round in the 2006 MLB Draft and they would trade him to the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 14, 2009.

Negrón made his debut in 2012 and played for two more seasons with the Reds in 2014 and 2015, totaling 96 games with the franchise.

He spent the rest of his MLB career out west, playing in different stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, 16 games in from 2017-18, 28 games with the Mariners in 2018 and 2019 and 30 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

Aug 5, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kristopher Negron (9) before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

Negrón finished his MLB career by slashing .221/.291/.336 for an OPS of .627 in 170 games, with 83 hits, 14 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 32 RBIs and 32 walks to 107 strikeouts.

He played every position on the baseball field, aside from pitcher and catcher, serving as a true utility man.

Coaching Changes for the Pirates this Offseason

The Pirates and Kelly agreed on an extension on the first day of the offseason and Kelly has already made a few other changes to his staff.

Kelly let go of pitching coach Oscar Marin on Sept. 30, as they decided they wouldn't renew his contract after the season. They also did the same for third base coach Mike Rabelo and assistant pitching coach Brent Strom made his mind up six weeks before the end of the 2025 campaign that he didn't want to stay on.

The Pirates did hire Bill Murphy as their new pitching coach, who came from the Houston Astros, where he had postseason success and led some of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

Kelly also has a new third base coach in Tony Beasley , who was previously in the same role with the Texas Rangers and worked as a coach for the Pirates in a variety of roles.

Former Pirates infield coach Mendy López isn't returning next season, which Kelly will need to fill. Gorman reported that coach Chris Truby is a strong candidate to replace López.

