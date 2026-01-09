Pirates Sign Former Mets Reliever

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't done building their potential bullpen for 2026, as they made another recent addition.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Pirates are in agreement with right-handed relief pitcher Chris Devenski on a minor-league contract.

Free-agent RH reliever Chris Devenski in agreement with Pirates on minor-league contract, source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 8, 2026

Devenski is a long-time veteran in the major leagues, pitching the last 10 seasons for six different teams.

The Pirates had a strong bullpen last season, and Devenski will look to join that in 2026, as the franchise tries to end their decade-long postseason drought.

What the Pirates Get in Chris Devenski

Devenski is coming off a solid season with the Mets in 2025, where he had numerous stints, but a solid July for a team that was in desperate need of good bullpen arms.

He finished with a 2.16 ERA in 13 games, one start and 16.2 innings pitched, plus 14 strikeouts to five walks, a .179 batting average allowed and a 0.90 WHIP.

Devenski spent most of his time with the Houston Astros, pitching with them for five seasons, 2016-20, winning the 2017 World Series with them and earning an All-Star nod as a rookie in 2016.

Stat Total Record 16-16 Appearances/Starts 225/7 ERA 3.35 Innings Pitched 309.0 Strikeouts/Walks 332/83 WHIP 1.07

He has struggled for the most part outside of Houston, outside of the backhalf of 2023 with the Tampa Bay Rays, where had a 2.08 ERA over nine appearances.

Stat Total Record 11-6 Appearances/Starts 91/1 ERA 5.52 Innings Pitched 107.2 Strikeouts/Walks 97/33 WHIP 1.29

Devenski has relied moreso on his changeup in recent years, straying away from his four-seam fastball, which he has been less efficient with as he's gotten older and has an average velocity of 92.4.

Mar 14, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Chris Devenski (49) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

He's introduced a cutter over the last two seasons and his usage of his sweeper is up to where his four-seam fastball is.

Devenski could serve as a middle reliever for the Pirates, with his appearances going two innings and sometimes three innings if needed.

The Pirates have a new pitching coach in Bill Murphy, who spent the past 10 seasons in the Astros organization and the past five seasons at the major league level.

How much overlap Murphy and Devenski have is unknown, but there's likely a link there between player and coach.

What the Pirates Bullpen Outlook is for 2026

The Pirates bring most of their bullpen arms back from the 2025 season, which was one they dominated in.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff had a great season, as they gave up the third least home runs allowed (153), posted the fourth lowest WHIP (1.22), the seventh lowest team ERA (3.76), the seventh least walks (473) and the eighth lowest opposing batting average (.236).

Regulars in right-handed pitchers like Justin Lawrence , Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana return for the Pirates. Both right-hander Cam Sanders and Evan Sisk also had a few stints with the Pirates in 2025.

Sep 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Isaac Mattson (72) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh also made two big-time left-handed additions in Mason Montgomery , who came along in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 19, and free agent Gregory Soto , who signed a one-year, $7.75 million deal.

The Pirates also have a number of prospects that may contribute next season, including Brandon Bidois , Wilber Dotel, Ryan Harbin, Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!