Pirates' Don Kelly Addresses Konnor Griffin Demotion

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates decided that they would have Konnor Griffin begin the 2026 season in the minor leagues and his future manager knows how tough of a decision that was.

Griffin is the consensus top prospect in baseball and Pirates manager Don Kelly, in his first full year in the job after signing an extension this offseason, has to stay patient before getting the chance to put the youngster into the lineup.

Kelly spoke after the Pirates reassigned Griffin to minor league camp on March 21 and that it wasn't easy for the new star to not be on the Opening Day roster, but that he's still excited for Griffin's future.

“Extremely difficult," Kelly said. "When you’re talking about a kid in big league camp, playing shortstop for the first time. He was here last year. The talent that you see, I think he handled himself really well, professionally.

"We talked about the maturity level as a 19-year old in big league camp and really excited about him being a Pirate and what that means for the future of Konnor Griffin and the Pirates."

Why Kelly is Confident in Griffin Going Forward

Griffin showed off his impressive power in Spring Training, with four home runs, leading the Pirates, and the most for any teenager in a single Spring Training in more than 20 years.

He also struggled from the plate overall, slashing .171/.261/.488 for an OPS of .749 in 16 games, with seven hits in 41 at-bats and just two walks to 13 strikeouts.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kelly noted that Griffin didn't do anything specifically that sent him down to the minor leagues, but that the 19-year old will have the opportunities to fix what he needs to and improve while out of the main spotlight.

“Absolutely nothing he did wrong," Kelly said. "He’s a true pro. I mean look at today, scoring from second on that ball and finding a way to score. I think that you see a young kid that was, maybe pressing just a little bit and trying really hard and just Konnor Griffin the person is elite and allowing him to go and get back to basics and being Konnor Griffin out there.

"We know that there’s an elite talent level that comes with him and just looking to him being in Pittsburgh whenever that time comes."

Kelly also loves the maturity he sees from Griffin and knows it won't be long until he is in Pittsburgh making his mark in the major leagues.

“He’s a true pro and you know that he’s going to go and work his tail and be up as soon as he can.”

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