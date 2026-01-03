Pirates Fans React to Heartbreaking Kazuma Okamoto News

The Pittsburgh Pirates had long been linked to star infielder Kazuma Okamoto, but ultimately they fell just short in pursuit of the six-time NPB All-Star.

No matter how much they offered or what was on the table, all signs in these last few days were pointing towards Okamoto going a different direction.

Sadly for Pirates fans, he did just that. The 29-year-old opted to take his talents north of the border as he signed a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh's busy offseason is still far from over, but there's no doubt it hurts to see Okamoto not join the team. The Pirates will be able to move forward without him, but it's still an extremely hard pill to swallow

Pirates Fans React to Okamoto Signing With Blue Jays

That being said, this is what you get for not trying for too long and then all of a sudden wanting to be big players in free agency. Pittsburgh needs to be a more desirable destination for impact players than the rest of the market, and they're not https://t.co/Iiuda8RIpE — Ethan Fisher (@efisher330) January 3, 2026

"Bring on the lockout," Pirates insider Kody Duncan joked after Jeff Passan broke the news that Toronto would be landing Okamoto instead.

One Pirates fan was extremely upset, "I have to watch Moncada try and play third base for my ballclub," while another added, "Not the end of the world, but would’ve been the best add at 3B. You have to do more than a Moncada/Triolo platoon imo."

"We never stood a chance," one fan commented. Despite tons of things going the team's way this offseason, they may have been misguided with false hope this entire time.

"Thank god this is over," another added. As fun as it is to speculate and hear the Pirates be mentioned for a player like Okamoto, it just makes it hurt that much more when the signing didn't go their way.

This individual wrote, "Well I guess I'll start on the Eugenio Suarez edit now." With Suarez still on the market, there's no reason the Pirates couldn't' at least try and make a move. At this point, they have nothing to lose.

A hilarious meme was posted by one Pirates fan who knew they shouldn't have gotten their hopes up. Another simply commented, "Welp."

Someone chimed in, "This could only mean one thing... welcome to Pittsburgh Bo Bichette!" Between Suarez and Bichette, the Pirates still have the chance to make a huge move prior to the 2026 season.

"Oh no," another commented as some Pirates fans were left in disbelief. Many were fully aware of how their front office likes to operate, but recent moves started to shift the narrative. Either way, everyone will have to regroup as the Okamoto sweepstakes finally came to an end and ultimately didn't go Pittsburgh's way.

