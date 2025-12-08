Pirates Make Record Offer for Phillies' Kyle Schwarber

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a huge few days coming up at the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla. and have already reportedly made a massive move.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Pirates offered free-agent designated hitter Kyle Schwarber a four-year deal, that "almost certainly is for more than $100 million."

The Pirates have shown interest in Schwarber before, but this is the first report of them making an offer for him.

Pirates Make Record Offer for Schwarber

Pittsburgh is rarely a big spender in free agency, ranking towards the bottom five teams for Opening Day payroll in 16 of the 19 seasons under owner Bob Nutting.

The Pirates record free agent signing is when they re-signed left-handed starting pitcher Francisco Liriano for three years, $39 million on Dec. 9, 2014, 11 years ago.

Pittsburgh hasn't signed a free agent to a multi-year deal since Dec. 27, 2016 in right-handed pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $26 million and a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since outfielder John Jason for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, almost a decade ago.

The reported offer for Schwarber is $60 million more from the Pirates than what they gave to Liriano, showing a surprising, willingness to spend this offseason.

It would also serve as just the second $100 million contract the Pirates have ever given out, as they signed outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year, $106.75 million extension on April 14, 2023.

Pirates Facing Competition for Schwarber

While the Pirates have made their big offer for Schwarber, they have some great competition in landing his services.

Rosenthal reported that the Philadelphia Phillies, where Schwarber has played the last four seasons are the favorite to sign him, or rather, re-sign him.

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) during the fourth inning of game three of the NLDS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He also named the Boston Red Sox as a big-market team that has interest and also the Cincinnati Reds, who are pushing to land Schwarber, who hails from Middletown, Ohio, 35 miles north of Cincinnati.

Could the Pirates Sign Schwarber?

Rosenthal noted that the Pirates are a "longshot" to sign Schwarber and that they'll likely end up "signing lesser free agents", in the likes of second baseman Jorge Polanco, slugger Ryan O'Hearn and Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto.

The Pirates could get an edge over their competition by giving Schwarber that fifth year that he wants and what Rosenthal thinks the Phillies will need to do to re-sign him. Pittsburgh will also likely need to overpay for Schwarber and that this first offer will not only need another year, but much more money as well.

Spotrac has his market value around four years, $100 million, or $25 million per season. Jim Bowden of The Athletic has him around the $30 millon to $40 million range and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN projects he'll sign a four-year, $128 million deal, or $32 million per season.

The Pirates could make a five-year, $150 million deal, which would put them in the length that Schwarber wants, while also putting his salary respective to his talents. Pittsburgh never does these kinds of deals, but the reports are encouraging that they are trying to sign one of the better hitting talents in the sport.

What the Pirates Get in Schwarber

Schwarber is one of the best home run hitters in baseball, averaging more than 25 home runs in a season in each of the past nine campaigns, with seven of those at 30 or more home runs and three of those season at 40+ home runs.

Season Home Runs 2017 30 2018 26 2019 38 2020 (60 Games) 11 2021 32 2022 46 2023 47 2024 38 2025 56

Schwarber is coming off his best season in 2025, slashing .240/.365/.563 for an OPS of .928 with a National League-leading 56 home runs, second to just Seattle Mariners catcher/designated hitter Cal Raleigh at 60 home runs.

He was an NL MVP finalist and finished second in voting, losing out to Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani.

Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) prepares to bat during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Schwarber still led the NL with 132 RBI, earned an All-Star nod and All-MLB Second Team honors, plus became the 21st player to hit four home runs in a game in a 19-4 home win over the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 28.

Why the Pirates are Interested in Schwarber

The Pirates desperately need a home run hitter like Schwarber, after hitting an MLB-worst 117 home runs in 2025, finishing with both the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), and scoring the least runs (583) and RBI (561).

Schwarber is also a left-handed batter, something the Pirates are targeting this offseason due to the favorability of lefty batters at PNC Park, both as free agents and in trades .

The Pirates don't have a designated hitter for next season, especially with the uncertainty of Andrew McCutchen's future heading into 2026. Schwarber would fill that role and give the Pirates a massive boost in the lineup, that seriously needs his power.

The Pirates already have a strong rotation, led by NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, so they're looking for top tier bats like Schwarber's to make their first postseason since 2016.

