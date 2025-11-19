Pirates Made Record Offer For Mariners First Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't normally known for their free agency dealings, but recently made an offer that would've served as the biggest in franchise history.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Pirates went after free agent first baseman Josh Naylor, before he re-signed with the Seattle Mariners on a five-year, $92 million deal.

Pirates Make Record Free Agent Offer

The Pirates record free agent signing is a three-year, $39 million deal for left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano, which he signed on Dec. 9, 2014.

Passan reported that the Pirates were ready to spend more than twice that amount, around $78 million and above, for Naylor, before he re-signed with the Mariners.

Why the Pirates Made This Offer for Josh Naylor

The Pirates need better hitters in their lineup next season, where they hope to compete for a spot in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh posted the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), while also driving in the least RBI (561) and hitting the least home runs (117) of any MLB team in 2025.

Naylor had the best season of his career in 2025, slashing .295/.353/.462 for an OPS of .815 in 147 games, with 160 hits, 29 doubles, 20 home runs, 92 RBIs, 48 walks to 93 strikeouts and 30 stolen bases on 32 attempts.

He started the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, before they traded him to the Mariners at the deadline.

Naylor continued his great play with both teams, hitting .292 with the Diamondbacks and .299 with the Mariners.

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) singles in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

He also excelled in the postseason with Seattle, slashing .340/.392/.574 for an OPS of .966 in 12 games, with 16 hits in 47 at-bats, seven runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, four walks to six strikeouts and two stolen bases.

Naylor had success with the Cleveland Indians/Guardians from 2020-24, slashing .264/.324/.450 for an OPS of .774 in 486 games, 464 hits, 102 doubles, 75 home runs, 307 RBIs and 147 walks to 306 strikeouts.

He became a power hitter with Cleveland, hitting a career-high 31 home runs in 2024, earning him his first All-Star nod. His best season in Cleveland came in 2023, slashing .308/.354/.489. for an OPS of 842 in 121 games.

The Pirates would've added a hitter that could feature at first base or designated hitter, where they don't have an every day player heading into 2026, where Andrew McCutchen coming back is not a sure thing.

Pirates Aiming Towards Improving Roster in 2026

Pittsburgh is historically a team with one of the lowest payrolls in baseball and one that rarely makes moves in free agency,

The Pirates haven't signed a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since outfielderJohn Jaso, two-years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015. Their most recent free agent multi-year signing was starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $26 million on Dec. 27, 2016.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas last week and said the team is more " flexible " for trades and free agent signings and will take a more "aggressive" approach in years past.

Passan also noted in his article that the Pirates are trying to sign not only National League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber, but also Japanese stars in Munetaka Murakami and Kuzama Okamoto.

The Pirates might not have convinced anyone of their intent just yet, but if they do end up signing some strong free agent hitters or landing them in trades, they could serve as a contender, thanks to a great pitching staff with NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes at the helm.

