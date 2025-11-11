Pirates Outright Relief Pitcher to Minors

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will hold onto one of their relief pitchers, that other teams had a chance to take on.

The Pirates outrighted right-handed pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks to Triple-A Indianapolis on Nov. 10, according to the transactions log .

The Pirates' Recent Roster Moves With Darrell-Hicks

Pittsburgh designated Darrell-Hicks for assignment on Nov. 6, among a number of roster moves, as they finalized their 40-man roster.

Players on the 60-day injured list normally don't count towards the 40-man roster in-season, but once free agency starts, they have to get put back on the 40-man roster.

The Pirates had 43 players on their 40-man roster before this deadline, as they had five players on the 60-day injured list in Darnell, right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones, outfielder Ronny Simon, infielder Enmanuel Valdez and catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez.

Pittsburgh made three cuts ahead of this deadline to get down to the 40-man roster, placing outfielder Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Liover Peguero and right-handed pitcher Jack Little on waivers.

They also then placed Darrell-Hicks and Dugan Darnell on waivers, making two more spots available on the 40-man roster.

The Pirates outrighting Darrell-Hicks to Indianapolis means that he cleared waivers and no other MLB team made a claim on him.

Darrell-Hicks' Tenure With the Pirates

The Pirates claimed Darrell-Hicks off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on June 13 and assigned him to Indianapolis.

Darrell-Hicks made two appearances at Triple-A before the Pirates recalled him on June 24.

He made one appearance for the Pirates in their 9-3 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 24. He pitched two innings, allowing no hits, walks nor runs and striking out two batters.

Darrell-Hicks did throw a wild pitch that scored a run for the Brewers, but that baserunner came under left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney.

The Pirates optioned Darrell-Hicks back to Indianapolis on June 26, as they signed left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera to a one-year, major league contract.

Darrell-Hicks spent the rest of the season at Triple-A, before going on the 7-day injured list on Aug. 14 and not pitching after that. He finished with a 9.00 ERA over 14.0 innings pitched during this stint, with a .381 opposing batting average.

Where Does Darrell-Hicks Go From Here?

Unlike Peguero, who elected free agency after clearing waivers, Darrell-Hicks can't elect free agency and will stay with the Pirates.

Players that elect free agency need three years of service or a previous career outright to do so.

Darrell-Hicks will now have to work his way back from Triple-A into a position where the Pirates see him as a viable option for their bullpen.

