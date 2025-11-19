Pirates Receiving Trade Interest in Starting Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will certianly make important trades this offseason, but surprisingly, one starting pitcher has emerged as someone other teams are interested in.

Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Pirates have received inquires from teams for right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo.

Why Teams Are Interested in Johan Oviedo

The free agent market for starting pitching is likely not enough for the demand from MLB teams and Oviedo is a player that teams see as an underrated option, according to Rosenthal and Sammon.

Oviedo missed most of the past two seasons with injury, undergoing Tommy John surgery that forced him out entirely of 2024 and then suffering a lat injury in Spring Training, which kept him from making his MLB season debut until Aug. 4.

He struggled in his first game vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park the same day, giving up two runs and lasting just one inning, before the Pirates sent him back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Oviedo returned on Aug. 20 and he held on onto a roster spot for the rest of 2025, posting a 2-1 record over nine starts, a 3.57 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts to 23 walks, a .182 opposing batting average and a 1.21 WHIP.

Aug 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

He also showed that he can take on a big workload after injury, going above 70 pitches in the final six starts, over 80 pitches three times, including a season-high 99 pitches vs. the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 17 at PNC Park.

Oviedo also displayed velocity with his four-seam fastball, reaching around 95.5 mph and as high as 98 mph, as well with his sinker, averaging 95.2 mph. He also held hitters to a .149 batting average on his four-seam fastball.

He also stands 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, commanding a presence on the pitcher's mound and has a competitive nature that makes him a perfect pitcher for a team competing for the postseason.

Why It Makes Sense for the Pirates to Trade Oviedo

The Pirates have a great cast of young pitchers that are ready for next season, led by none other than National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes .

Joining Skenes includes veteran Mitch Keller, rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco , Mike Burrows, and Bubba Chandler , plus Jared Jones , who should return from internal brace surgery near June 2026.

Oviedo is fighting for a rotation spot and while he is still young, 28 years old by next March and on his first year of arbitration, his spot in the rotation isn't guaranteed

Pittsburgh also needs better hitters for next season, after ranking last in slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), while hitting the least home runs (117) in 2025.

Rosenthal and Sammon reported that if the Pirates would entertain trade offers on Oviedo on a position-player return they find suitable.

Why Trading Oviedo Might Not Make Sense

While the Pirates have a strong, young pitching staff, they do need veterans on their team moving forward, if they intend on competing for a postseason.

Keller, who makes $16.9 million next season, the most of any Pirates player, and has $54.5 milllion over the next three seasons on his five-year, $77 million extension he signed before the 2024 season.

The Pirates have reportedly engaged teams in trade talks on Keller, looking for a big return on an every day position-player.

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh is unlikely trading both of those players, according to Rosenthal and Sammon, and would have to replace them if they do, which takes away from their goal towards improving their poor offense.

Oviedo also showed that he still has what it takes to pitch many innings and take on longer workloads than the other pitchers the Pirates have, particularly their young rookies.

Ashcraft, Barco and Burrows have each dealt with serious injuries, including all undergoing Tommy John surgery before finally making their debut in 2025. This put them on innings and pitch watches throughout their 2025 season.

Oviedo also isn't an expensive pitcher to keep around, and the Pirates should get him for a reasonable price during arbitration , according to Rosenthal and Sammon.

