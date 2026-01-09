Ryan O'Hearn Explains Why He Signed With Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally completed their big free agent signing of the offseason in slugger Ryan O'Hearn.

The Pirates officially announced that they signed Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year deal on Jan. 8 and placing him on their 40-man roster.

The deal is reportedly worth $29 million, which makes it the second-biggest free agent contract in Pirates history and the highest AAV ($14.5 million) for a free agent.

Only left-handed starting pitcher Francisco Liriano signing for three years, $39 million is a higher free agent contract for the Pirates.

The Pirates now have a veteran bat, who is coming off a strong last few seasons, who they hope will play a role in getting them back to the playoffs.

Ryan O'Hearn Says Why He Came to Pittsburgh

O'Hearn met with the press shortly after the official announcement was made and talked about why he came to Pittsburgh.

He spent a great deal of time looking at what the Pirates had success with in 2025 and that was the pitching staff, led by none other than National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , but also full of strong arms in the rotation and bullpen.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates allowed the third least home runs allowed (153), fourth lowest WHIP (1.22), seventh lowest team ERA (3.76), the seventh least walks (473) and the eighth lowest opposing batting average (.236).

Pittsburgh also led baseball in shutouts with 19, two more than both the two second place teams in the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, who had 17.

"I did some research," O'Hearn said. "This team in 2025 was top 10 in WHIP, ERA and strikeouts. I want to be part of a team that's gonna win, and to win you got to pitch. That's one thing I've learned in my career. It's not fun being on defense three hours a night. To be a winning team you have to pitch. You have to have a starting rotation.



"You have to have great bullpen guys. On that side of the ball you got to be good. That's one thing that really stood out to me about this team. Obviously Paul Skenes is a generational talent. In addition to him there's other young guys that have great stuff that are coming into their own. That was attractive for me, to be on a team that could pitch.

Another thing that played a big role for O'Hearn was the trade the Pirates made for second baseman Brandon Lowe with the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 19, which ended up as a three-team trade invovling six players.

Lowe led all MLB second baseman with 31 home runs last season and like O'Hearn, is a left-handed batter, which both hitters will take advantage of at PNC Park.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

O'Hearn also met Lowe at the 2025 All-Star Game and flew back with him and the Rays, as they took on the Baltimore Orioles in the next series, where O'Hearn was playing last season.

"Also, the trade that happened. Brandon Lowe is a hitter I've admired over the past few years," O'Hearn said. "I got to talk to him quite a bit at the All-Star game last year. The Rays were gracious enough to fly back with them after the All-Star break. Him and I hit it off. That kind of moved the needle for me too.

One other thing O'Hearn liked was talking with Pirates manager Don Kelly before he signed. He got a great impression from his new skipper and that sealed it for him coming to Pittsburgh.

"Then talking with DK and getting to know him a little bit on the phone. We spoke for like 45 minutes. I got off and called my agent and was like let's do a deal," O'Hearn said.

