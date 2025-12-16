Pirates Make First Official Free Agent Signing of Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't made many serious moves this offseason, but have officially made their first free agent signing.

The Pirates announced that they signed left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto to a one-year contract and the transactions log notes this occurred on Dec. 15.

While the Pirates didn't note the salary for Soto, Jorge Castillo announced it at $7.75 million when he broke the news on Dec. 9. Soto will also wear the No. 31 jersey, which former infielder Liover Peguero wore the past two seasons.

What the Pirates Get in Soto

Soto turns 31-years old next year and heads into his eighth MLB season, bringing a veteran presence to the Pirates bullpen. He mostly throws four pitches, using his sinker and slider the most, then also throwing a four-seam fastball and a sweeper.

Soto is coming off of a 2025 season where he had a 3.96 ERA over 45 appearances and 36.1 innings pitched with the Baltimore Orioles, before they traded him to the New York Mets at the deadline. He struggled with the Mets, posting a 4.50 ERA over 25 appearances and 24.0 innings pitched, a .308 batting average allowed and a 1.63 WHIP.

Soto had his best seasons as a closer with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022, earning back-to-back All-Star nods.

Sep 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto (65) throws against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Sevald-Imagn Images

He posted a 3.39 ERA with 18 saves in 19 opportunities in 2021 and a 3.28 ERA and 30 saves in 33 opportunities in 2022.

Soto struggled with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 (4.42 ERA) and 2024 (4.02 ERA), before they traded him to Baltimore at that season's deadline. One of the best things about Soto is his lack of injury history, featuring in at least 60 games the past five seasons.

Season ERA Appearances/IP 2019 5.77 33/57.2 2020 4.30 27/23.0 2021 3.39 62/63.2 2022 3.28 64/60.1 2023 4.62 69/60.1 2024 4.42 66/53.0 2025 4.18 70/60.1

He has appeared in 391 games in his career, posting a 15-34 record, with 56 saves in 68 opportunities, a 4.26 ERA in 378.1 innings pitched, 193 walks to 210 strikeouts, a .244 batting average allowed and a 1.44 WHIP.

Soto is also great against left-handed batters, with a .192 batting average allowed and a 1.04 WHIP in 2025, but struggles against right-handed batters, with a .307 batting average allowed and a 1.94 WHIP.

The Pirates will likely use Soto in situations where they're facing left-handed batters in high-leverage moments for a more favorable matchup.

Soto Fills Big Need on Pirates Roster

The Pirates desperately need left-handed pitching in their ranks for next season, especially in their bullpen, where almost all of their arms are right-handed.

Evan Sisk is the only left-handed relief pitcher the Pirates have on their 40-man roster currently. Sisk had a 4.38 ERA over 14 appearances after coming in the trade for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals at the deadline.

Aug 18, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Evan Sisk (51) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh also has one other left-handed pitcher on their 40-man roster in Hunter Barco , but he made just threw just three innings in two appearances in just six days spent with the team at the end of the season.

The Pirates did add Tyler Samaniego to their 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft deadline on Nov. 18.

They eventually traded him to the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4 along with right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and catcher Adonys Guzman for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García and 18-year old right-handed pitching prospect Jesus Travieso.

Pittsburgh will add more left-handed pitchers to their ranks this offseason, whether by free agency or even in trades.

