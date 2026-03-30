Pirates Monday Fastball: What We Learned, What It Means One Week Into Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates just completed their first week post-Spring Training and their first series of the season.

The Pirates took on the New York Mets at Citi Field for three gamses, March 26, 28-29, where they would take a big loss on Opening Day, 11-7, lose in extra innings in the second game, 4-2, then win in extra innings in the series finale, 4-3, to avoid the sweep.

Pittsburgh came into this season with higher expectations following important acquisitions this offseason via both trade and the free agent market. Through the first three games, it has brought mixed results.

The Pirates may also have a losing record to start the season and had some tough moments, but there were many positives from this series as well that bode well for the season.

Brandon Lowe Bringing Necessary Power

The Pirates traded for second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays as one of their big moves this offseason, as they wanted a veteran leader and his power left-handed bat.

Pittsburgh got that and more from Lowe, who hit three home runs in the first series and is one pace to hit 162 home runs in 2026, an ambitious number he almost certainly won't acheive.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) trots around the bases after hitting a first inning home-run, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lowe hit two home runs on Opening Day off of Mets right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and then did the same against top prospect right-handed starting pitcher Nolan McLean in the series finale.

He has hit two on fastballs and one on a slider, but has given the Pirates front office exactly what they anticipated from him in 2026, but even earlier on.

Lowe made Pirates history as well with those home runs and is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

One of just four Pirates hitters that hit a home run in their first plate appearance with the team and on Opening Day

Seventh Pirates player to hit two home runs on Opening Day

Third Pirates player to hit two home runs in their team debut

Second Pirates player to hit three RBI in their team debut.

Third Pirates player that hit three home runs in their first three games.

He hit 31 home runs in 2025, leading all second baseman, and for a Pirates team that finished dead-last with 117 home runs last season, they'll need all the power he can give them this season.

Ryan O'Hearn Looking Solid Early On

Only one player has more hits than Lowe's five so far this season for the Pirates and that is Ryan O'Hearn, who the Pirates signed as a free agent for two years, $29 million.

He is playing both right field and first base for the Pirates, with the latter his better position, but his bat is what they added him for and he has shown that so far.

Mar 29, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) follows through on an RBI single against the New York Mets during the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His six hits lead Pittsburgh and he is the only other player to hit a home run, as he did on Opening Day with a solo home run to opposite field.

O'Hearn has slashed .429/.467/.643 for an OPS of 1.110 and is another left-handed bat with some power that the Pirates will need to contribute this season.

Pirates Struggling Massively With RISP

The Pirates had a good weekend at the plate, as they rank sixth in baseball with 29 hits so far, but they couldn't come through when it mattered most.

Pittsburgh slashed .154/.233/.179 for an OPS of .412 with runners in scoring position (RISP), with just six hits in 39 at-bats, while ranking

The Pirates were particularly poor the last two games of the series, as they were a combined 5-for-32 RISP and left 29 runners on base.

Pittsburgh struggled with this last season, even as poorly as they hit, and it's not great to see this being something they are doing poorly again.

The Pirates do have better bats in the lineup and while this series didn't give them the desired result with enough big hits, they will start to come eventually, if they stay consistent from the plate and keep getting hits.

Pirates Bullpen Recovers From Early Struggles

The Pirates bullpen had an incredibly long game on Opening Day, as 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes didn't make it out of the first inning .

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) follows through on a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh had to use 8.1 innings of their bullpen, which ended up totaling seven hits, seven walks and six earned runs.

The Pirates then locked in for the next two games, giving up just three earned runs over the next 20 innings, with 8.2 of those innings coming from the bullpen, who allowed two runs.

Pitchers like left-hander Mason Montgomery and right-handers in Justin Lawrence and Isaac Mattson struggled on Opening Day, giving up all six runs and two runs each, but had scoreless outings over the next two games.

Those Pirates pitchers, and others, worked out of jams early on, which is important for dealing with those situations throughout the season.

Pittsburgh will need their relievers to have better control and command early on in innings to avoid having to get out of tough situations, but the improvements from them from Opening Day over the last two games was crucial.

Mitch Keller and Carmen Mlodzinski Look Solid

While Skenes struggled on Opening Day, fellow right-handed starting pitchers in Mitch Keller and Carmen Mlodzinski performed well in their outings.

Keller threw six scoreless innings on March 28, allowed only three hits and posted three strikeouts, giving the bullpen a much needed break.

Mar 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He also made that his 64th quality start since 2022, which ranks fourth most amongst all NL pitchers.

Keller got little hard contact and used his four-seam fastball, and added his sinker, sweeper and changeup in to keep the Mets off balance.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 26/77 (34%) 92.7 mph Sinker 18/77 (23%) 91.5 mph Sweeper 16/77 (21%) 81.7 mph Changeup 11/77 (14%) 88.7 mph Curveball 5/77 (6%) 77.2 mph Slider 1/77 (1%) 86.1 mph

Mlodzinski got a big opportunity after struggling last season as a starting pitcher and took advanttage of it in this start vs. the Mets in the series finale

He posted a career-high eight strikeouts, striking out the top of the order twice in the first and third innings in shortstop Francsico Lindor, left fielder Juan Soto and third baseman Bo Bichette.

Mlodzinski also relied on his four-seam fastball, but like Keller, used his offspeed stuff like his splitter and curveball really well, while also utilizing his splitter.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 32/85 (38%) 94.4 mph Sinker 18/85 (21%) 93.8 mph Splitter 17/85 (20%) 84.5 mph Curveball 15/85 (18%) 83.1 mph Slider 3/85 (4%) 90.4 mph

He would only pitch 4.1 innings, as his pitch count got up to 85, but it was a good start from a pitcher who has spent most of his MLB career in the bullpen.

Mlodzinski will get more opportunities to show he belongs in the rotation and this was a good start for him in 2026.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!