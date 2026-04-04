Pirates Have New Park Nickname Because of Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin recorded the first career hit, double, and RBI in the same at-bat. The 19-year-old phenom roped a line drive into the left-center field gap, much to the delight of the sold-out PNC Park crowd.

It's a play that Griffin has visualized for some time since the Pirates selected him in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft. It wasn't just picturing playing at PNC Park that put this idea in Griffin's head; it was also the training he's done for the past year. According to his father, Griffin has been virtually hitting at PNC Park using HitTrax baseball and softball software while training.

"We've jokingly called that 'Konnor's Corner' for about a year now hitting on the HitTrax," he said while speaking to Hannah Mears of SportsNet Pittsburgh.

And just like that, Konnor's Corner was born.

"It's just so surreal to see this community and this fanbase just wrap their arms around Konnor." 🥹



Hannah caught up with the Griffin family 👇#LetsGoBucs | @mearshannah_ pic.twitter.com/r4gvgrIfdh — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) April 3, 2026

Pirates Community Quickly Embracing Griffin

The Pirates gave the fanbase exactly what they hoped for with Griffin's call-up. Desperate for a competitive ball club, the community almost instantly sold out the stadium minutes after the organization announced Griffin's recall to the MLB squad.

Between that and the Griffin jerseys in the stands, it was enough to convince his family that Pittsburgh has immediately taken to and embraced their new superstar. Griffin's mother told Mears how surreal it felt to see this all unfold in person.

"It's just so surreal to see this community and this fanbase just wrap their arms around Konnor," she said. "Seeing his jersey just out there in the stands. It's just been amazing."

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) in the on-deck circle before his first major league at bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What's Next for Konnor's Corner?

As Griffin's rookie year unfolds, he aims to stack good plays and help the Pirates win.

"This team's awesome," he said postgame. "We're gonna do a lot of great things and (I'm) glad to be a part of it."

The Pirates are looking for two key contributions from Griffin. The first is in the field. The 6'3", 220-pound infielder is not a typical build for a shortstop in the MLB, but that isn't going to stop him from succeeding at the MLB level.

And the Pirates need him to be great defensively. The team opened the year with Jared Triolo at the most important infield position, and it just wasn't sustainable. Griffin has the athletiicsm and range to be a Gold Glove player at shortstop.

The defense is important, and that will come in time with patience. But the other area the Pirates need to click immediately is at the plate. Griffin's abilities offensively are what makes hiim such a prized young player in the MLB. His swing is a thing of beauty: powerful and quick through the zone as he explodes from his lower body all the way through the arms and shoulders.

He also has beyond his years maturity when it comes to plate discipline. He adjusts from pitch to pitch, and the Pirates do not have that elite bat and presence in the lineup.

With Griffin, that left-center gap looks a lot more manageable. Only now it's Konnor's Corner, and expect many more hits to be sent that direction in 2026.

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