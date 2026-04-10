Pirates' Paul Skenes Wasn't Being Cryptic With Konnor Griffin Comment

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have committed their future to their top prospect in shortstop Konnor Griffin and Paul Skenes couldn't have been happier for him, despite what some think he currently feels.

Griffin signed a nine-year, $140 million contract extension with the Pirates officially on April 8, keeping him with the franchise through the 2034 season and serving as the cornerstone for a team looking to compete for a World Series going forward.

This contract is the largest in Pirates history and keeps Griffin around through the 2034 season and to the time he's 28 years old, as he is still a teenager.

Griffin got great support from his teammates who all showed up during the press conference, including from Skenes himself , who had nothing but great things to say

“Yeah it’s awesome," Skenes said. "Hopefully at some point it’s going to quiet down for him because it’s his sixth day in the big leagues. Not every week is like this. I’m sure he’ll learn. Just super happy for him and his family. Glad he got a deal that works for him. Yeah he’s gonna be the face of the Pirates for a long time.”

The comment seems innocuous from Skenes, but it caused a stir on social media, with fans seeing him talking about Griffin as the main man for the Pirates and that Skenes wouldn't be around much longer.

Why Fans Think Skenes Was Hinting at His Own Future

Skenes is one of, if not the, best pitchers in baseball, coming off winning the National League Rookie of the Year in 2024 and the NL Cy Young Award in 2025, dominating opposing batters throughout.

Apr 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh does not have a contract extension for Skenes in place, one that they almost certainly couldn't afford at this point, and have just four years of team control left.

Skenes is in his final year of pre-arbitration, where the Pirates are paying him a little more than $1 million, and then has three arbitration years from 2027-29, where he could make record figures, especially if he keeps up his play.

Baseball fans don't see the Pirates offering Skenes a contract, as they've ranked amongst the lowest payrolls amongst MLB teams under owner Bob Nutting , and eventually trading him before he becomes a free agent after the 2029 season.

Skenes Not Focusing on Own Future When Discussing Griffin

The comment from Skenes is one that he's made before, as he's made clear his commitment towards making the Pirates a winning franchise.

Speculation about Skenes departing the Pirates is a constant theme, with rumors of him wanting a trade or to go pitch somewhere else.

One rumor was Skenes reportedly wanting to go play for the New York Yankees , who have tried to land Skenes in a trade before.

Skenes shutdown that accusation following his Cy Young Award win and wants to change the Pirates for the better and bring winning baseball back to the city.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) returns to the dugout after the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“...Pittsburgh, the way that fans see us outside of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh is not supposed to win. There are 29 fan bases that expect us to lose. I want to be a part of the group, a part of the 26 guys that change that,” Skenes said.

“I don’t know where that came from, the goal is to win. I don’t know the reporter that reported it. I don’t know the player that supposedly said that, but the goal is to win and the goal is to win in Pittsburgh.”

Skenes wouldn't complain about his future following someone like Griffin earning a contract extension, as that is a clear indication from the team they want to win and also keeps a young talent with the franchise for the long term.

The 23-year old may not have his future sorted out yet, but he's on a Pirates team that clearly improved this offseason through external additions and the development of internal players, including Griffin and fellow starting pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler.

Skenes isn't the most boisterous player on the mound, but he is the Pirates leader. It is his clubhouse and it is his team as long as he is in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates took Skenes first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU and selected Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss., making for two fantastic selections from the front office in creating a successful team for the rest of the decade.

It's not super likely that the Pirates keep Skenes for his entire career, but a commitment towards retaining your best talent is something that will definitely keep Skenes happy, particularly if they start putting together some postseasons together.

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