Pirates' Plan After Missing Out On Kazuma Okamoto

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates went after one of the best international free agents this offseason, but came up with nothing in the end.

Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto, who the Pirates were one of the favorites for, ended up signing with the Toronto Blue Jays on a four-year, $60 million contract, a day before his posting window ended.

The NPB star will join the American League Penant Champions last season and serve as a part of a lineup that could bring the first World Series outside of the United States in more than 30 years.

Pittsburgh must now change their offseason plans, as they still have important decisions going forward.

Pirates Should Still Add a Third Baseman

The Pirates moved on from long-time third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes at the 2025 trade deadline, sending him to National League Central Division rival in the Cincinnati Reds.

Hayes, who signed an eight-year, $70 million contract extension on April 7, 2022, had the Reds take on the final $32 million on his deal, giving the Pirates some flexibility in the offseason.

The Pirates then went with Isiah Kiner-Falefa for August, before letting him go to the Blue Jays and moving Jared Triolo there for the remainder of 2025.

Triolo is a strong defensive player and ended up with seven defensive runs saved and four outs above average (OAA) at third base last season. He won a Gold Glove Award as a utility player in 2023 and was a finalist in 2025.

He also had success hitting after coming back from a stint in the minor leagues, slashing .276/.353/.422 for an OPS of .775 in his final 52 games, with 53 hits in 192 at-bats, 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 walks to 47 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on nine attempts.

The Pirates, even if Triolo has a good showing in 2026, desperately need an addition of a third baseman.

Pittsburgh's only internal third baseman on the 40-man roster, outside of Triolo, is Jack Brannigan , who hasn't played at Triple-A yet and missed the end of 2025 after undergoing surgery on a torn labrum.

Pirates' Options at Third Base

The Pirates need not just a third baseman, but offense as well, as they were one of the worst hitting teams in baseball in 2025.

Stat Total MLB Rank Batting Average .231 28th On-Base Percentage .305 23rd Slugging Percentage .350 30th OPS .655 30th

Stat Total MLB Rank Hits 1,244 28th Home Runs 117 30th RBI 561 30th Runs Scored 583 30th Total Bases 1,882 30th

The shift from Hayes to potentially signing Okamoto signals that the Pirates understand they need more offense, even if it came in moving off the best defensive third baseman in baseball.

Free agent Eugenio Suárez is one player that Pirates fans would love seeing in black and yellow next season.

Suárez is a great power bat, never hitting less than 21 home runs in a season in his career, where he played more than 100 games, which is more than any Pirates player had this season, with center fielder Oneil Cruz leading with 20 home runs.

He tied his career-high with 49 home runs last season and played a big role for the Seattle Mariners in their postseason as well.

Concerns about Suárez are his age, as he turns 35 in July, and his declining defense, but his bat is no doubt, even in PNC Park, a less-than-friendly ballpark for right-handed batters.

Whether the Pirates give a free agent another big contract is unknown, due to how high the front office/ownership is willing to push payroll.

The Pirates did add two top bats in a trade for Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, who hit 31 home runs last season, plus signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn , who has had a strong showing the past three seasons, averaging around 15 home runs and a .800 OPS.

Pittsburgh is around $90-$95 million for 2026 Opening Day Payroll currently and may want to spend money elsewhere, such as a closer or a left-handed starting pitcher.

A cheaper option might include a free agent signing of Willi Castro , a utility player who has experience over the infield and outfield.

Castro is no power-hitter, but the Pirates like having a utility player on their 26-man roster and have shown interest in him this offseason.

The Pirates have also had links to free agent Yoán Moncada , who would also come much cheaper than Suárez .

Moncada has had good seasons in the past, but has played just 45% of the games he could've featured in the past four seasons due to injury and his defense has struggled as a result.

The Pirates might see him as a reclamation project and on a cheap deal, which they would hope to get a lot out of.

Pittsburgh exploring the trade market also seems like a strong possibility, with someone like Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm a fit for the team.

