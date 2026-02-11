Pirates GM Addresses Marcell Ozuna's Domestic Violence Case

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new signing that brings a power bat, but also a history of legal issues.

The Pirates signed Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million deal for 2026, with a $16 million mutual option for 2027, marking a big move by the organization once it's finalized. Ozuna has had issues in past seasons with both domestic violence and a DUI in his stint with the Atlanta Braves.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke to the media about Ozuna's past ahead of Spring Training and how they deal with a domestic violence case while considering signings. Cherington said they have a procedure for investigating what went on during that incident, whether they want to bring a player in or not and how that player would affect the Pirates clubhouse.

Aug 7, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

When it came to Ozuna, Cherington said that he had a consequence for the action, dealt with them and that he's been great with the Braves since it happened, which made them comfortable in signing him.

"First of all, behavior that would lead any sort of consequence — suspension, etc. — is unacceptable, the behavior itself that leads to those things is unacceptable and not tolerated, not part of our culture, just period.

"When those things have happened in an individual’s past, we’re doing as much work as we possibly can to assess the situation as a whole — what the details of that case are, then also what’s happened since then, what’s the behavior been since then, not just from the individual but from the perspective of people who have been around that individual.

"And ultimately we make an assessment on, ‘Is this person someone who will come into our environment and contribute positively?’ In some cases, we’ve decided we’re comfortable making that bet and we’re recommending that. In some cases, we’ve decided that we’re not. Obviously those cases we don’t hear about because we didn’t make those calls. It can happen both ways. It is case-by-case.

"In Ozuna’s case, I would say it’s three things. First you start with what happened, learning as much as you can about that. Obviously there was a consequence he suffered for that. 100% support for the league’s program around that. Then you go to, ‘How did he respond to that?’ Accountability from public reports and also what we could glean from our due diligence. He was accountable responsible, remorseful. Then you get to the behavior since. Who has this person been? In this case in the Braves environment, since then.

"All the information we got around there — from teammates, staff, others — led us to the conclusion that this is someone we want to bring into our environment and believe can make a positive contribution."

Ozuna's Legal Troubles

Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery on May 29, 2021, by Sandy Springs Police, who claimed they witnessed Ozuna grab his wife, Genesis Guzman, and throw her against the wall.

He completed a diversion program, which had his charges dropped, but the MLB placed him on the Restricted List, where he missed the final 20 games of the 2021 season, plus the postseason, as the Braves won the World Series.

Ozuna was also arrested for DUI (driving under the influence) on Aug. 9, 2022 by Norcross police. Ozuna allegedly was driving 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, despite not being charged for speeding, but was charged for not staying in the lane.

He pleaded no contest to the DUI on May 9, 2023 and paid a $1,000 fine.

Cherington has signed players who have had domestic violence accusations/charges, including pitchers in Aroldis Chapman , Domingo German and most recently Mike Clevinger as a non-roster invite to Spring Training.

Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (45) pitches against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

They also kept outfielder Ji Hwan Bae on after his assault charge in May 2018, which led to a 30-game suspension without pay from MLB in April 2019. He stayed with the franchise through to the 2025 season.

