Pirates Could Reunite With Veteran Utility Player

Knowing how aggressive the Pittsburgh Pirates have been so far, there's no reason for them to stop now.

While reuniting with this 31-year-old wouldn't break the internet, it could provide the team with some extra depth for a steal of a price.

Just Baseball links Miguel Andujar to the Pirates on a two-year, $14 million deal. This is a bit more expensive than bringing back someone like Andrew McCutchen, but Andujar could play a position McCutchen has no familiarity with.

Back in 2018, Andujar started 132 games at third base for the New York Yankees. He spent the majority of his time in the outfield when he was with the Pirates, but that doesn't mean he's uncomfortable playing a position Pittsburgh has desperately needed to upgrade at.

Pirates Reuniting With Andujar Makes Sense

Not every move the Pirates make is going to be extremely flashy. As previously mentioned, this move wouldn't break the internet, but it's not like it'll break the bank either.

A two-year deal worth $14 million will look like a steal compared to not only their deal with Ryan O'Hearn, but also what some of the other free agents are going for on the market. Andujar is far from a top name, but that doesn't mean he couldn't immediately contribute in Pittsburgh.

If things wouldn't work out at third base, he'd just be rotated as another outfielder that provides key depth to a premium position. Everyone needs an off day, so Andujar could be the guy to fill in for whoever as he's basically played everywhere except for center field.

Pirates Shouldn't Let Reds Resign Andujar

Sep 10, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Miguel Andujar (38) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"Then came the 2025 season, where Andujar legitimately raked in the big leagues again and proved to be a difference-maker in the late-season Reds’ lineup that made a push to October," Ryan Finkelstein wrote .

He added, "Set to enter his age-31 season, there is every chance Andujar has figured something out and he can continue to be a well-above average bat for the next few seasons. Especially when it comes to mashing left-handed pitching."

Andujar's name hasn't been floated around a ton, but he would be the next natural step if the Pirates come up short in their quest to land Eugenio Suarez. Suarez is the top priority , and rightfully so, but the soon to be 10-year veteran would save them some money and likely still be able to produce enough where he's worth the contract.

