Does Marcell Ozuna Fit With Pirates in 2026?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have added this offseason, but could still use another bat for their lineup in 2026.

Marcell Ozuna is one free agent the Pirates have interest in and could reasonably get on a contract for next season.

Ozuna would provide the Pirates with experience, power and a right-handed bat they would want to add to a lineup that needs bolstering.

There are serious questions about whether Ozuna makes sense for the Pirates and if there is really a role for him on the team.

Why Ozuna Would Make Sense for the Pirates

Ozuna has had a successful career at the major league-level, as a three-time All-Star (2016-17, 2024), two-time Silver Slugger Award Winner (2017, 2020) and a Gold Glove Award winner in 2017.

He has mostly served as a designated the past three seasons with the Atlanta Braves, giving him full-time to focus on his hitting.

Aug 7, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ozuna has shown that he's a mostly durable player and consistent power bat during his career, hitting more than 20 home runs in every season, except one, that he's played at least 100 games in.

Season (Games) Home Runs 2014 (153) 23 2015 (123) 10 2016 (148) 23 2017 (159) 37 2018 (148) 23 2019 (130) 29 2022 (124) 23 2023 (144) 40 2024 (165) 39 2025 (145) 21

The Pirates were terrible at hitting in 2025, posting the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).

Pittsburgh also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBI (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).

Ozuna brings the Pirates power and also someone that can drive in runs, with at least 100 RBI in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The 35-year old had a drop-off in performance this past season, but his .750 OPS was still better than any Pirates qualified batter.

Ozuna is also a right-handed bat that the Pirates need, as they have a heavy left-handed lineup, with their additions and returners.

This includes first baseman Spencer Horwitz , center fielder Oneil Cruz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds, plus new additions in second baseman Brandon Lowe and slugger Ryan O'Hearn , all left-handed batters, aside from Reynolds who is a switch-hitter.

Pittsburgh has missed out on some right-handed bats in free agency, such as Kazuma Okamoto and Eugenio Suárez, so signing Ozuna fills that role.

Why it Doesn't Make Sense for Pirates to Sign Ozuna

The biggest issue for the Pirates signing Ozuna is that there isn't an open role for him on the team.

Designated hitter is a spot the Pirates have many options at, including those left-handed hitters they have on the team, like Lowe, Horwitz, O'Hearn, Cruz and Reynolds.

The Pirates would benefit from adding a third baseman and potentially an outfielder, while also signing a left-handed starting pitcher as well.

Spotrac has a calculated market value for Ozuna at two-years, $27,416,016, or about $13.7 million per year.

That $13.7 million would be the third highest contract on the team, not entirely unreasonable for the Pirates necessarily, but with other needs at those positions, it might not make sense to spend that money on just Ozuna.

Pittsburgh could instead re-sign Andrew McCutchen , who would give them a right-handed bat on a cheaper deal, and could potentially play in the outfield if needed.

Aug 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) celebrates his two run home run in the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Should the Pirates Sign Ozuna?

Ozuna does fill what the Pirates need offensively, even with his limitations outside of designated hitter.

He is an experienced bat that has played in the postseason and would provide the power the Pirates desperately desire.

Ozuna is also getting older and likely heading towards a decline, that wouldn't benefit the Pirates if they signed him to a multi-year deal.

He is one of the last remaining seriously productive free agent bats, so the Pirates need to see if they want someone that is only a right-handed bat that plays designated hitter, or if they want to try to address their roster needs in other ways, especially on the trade market.

