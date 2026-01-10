Pirates GM Addresses Remaining Offseason Needs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had one of the more eventful offseasons in a long time, giving their fanbase some hope they can compete in 2026.

The Pirates swung a massive, three-team trade , landing power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays, while sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros, who sent two top prospects to the Rays on Dec. 19.

Pittsburgh also landed top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García and 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso from the Boston Red Sox, while trading away right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and prospects in left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman.

The biggest move of all for the Pirates was the signing of free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal.

While the Pirates have made some big moves, the front office still has some additions they'd like to make for next season.

Pirates GM Addresses Further Needs This Offseason

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke to the press after the official signing of O'Hearn on Jan. 8 about the offseason moving forward.

Cherington noted that they stlil want to made some more additions, including on their pitching staff, a third baseman or shortstop and also looking at outfield options.

"We have several weeks between now and opening day. It’s our job to use every day to hunt opportunities to get better," Cherington said. "I’m confident we will continue to add to the roster during that time. Would like to add back to pitching. We’ve traded a little bit of pitching, so would like to add back to that.

"We’d still like to add to the position-player group. You look at the left side of the infield. Obviously there are guys we like. Triolo emerged the second half of the year. He’s earned opportunity there. But if we could add someone on the left side of the infield, that’s something we’ll keep an eye out for.

"We’ll remain opportunistic in the outfield. See what comes our way. Hope to add to the pitching group in some form.

What the Pirates Still Need Before Start of Season

The Pirates have already gotten their right side of the infield down, with the additions of O'Hearn and Lowe, plus first baseman Spencer Horwitz as well.

Third base is a spot they will want to add at, especially after moving on from Ke'Bryan Hayes at the trade deadline last season.

Eugenio Suárez is the player fans want the most at this point, as he is a right-handed power bat that hit 49 home runs in 2025, which is just 68 less than the entire Pirates team did last season.

Other options for the Pirates include free agents in Yoán Moncada and utility man Willi Castro , but a potential trade for someone like Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers, Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies or Isaac Paredes of the Astros may also make sense.

Jared Triolo is currently slated as the starting third baseman with Nick Gonzales also the starting shortstop.

The Pirates are reportedly considering making Konnor Griffin , the top prospect in baseball, their starting shortstop for Opening Day.

Trading away both Burrows and Oviedo means the Pirates could use another backend starter for 2026, at least initially.

A left-handed starter is likely what the Pirates want, as they currently have four right-handed starting pitchers in Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Bubba Chandler and Braxton Ashcraft.

The Pirates will also want a closer if possible, as they traded David Bednar at the deadline to the New York Yankees.

Mangum and García could fill in at left field, but from what Cherington said, if there are additions, they'll definitely try and do so at that spot.

The Pirates should be set with Oneil Cruz in center field and Bryan Reynolds in right field for next season.

