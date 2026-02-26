Which Pirates Prospects Are Real Depth Vs. Marketing Names

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are filled with talent in their farm system, making for an exciting future for the franchise.

The Pirates have the best farm system in all of baseball, according to Baseball America, while ESPN has them at third and The Athletic has them at fourth, a testament to the front office for consistently looking towards finding the right pieces for the next few seasons.

Pittsburgh has a few players that will contribute this season and those, that while highly ranked, will spend most if not all of 2026 in the minor leagues.

The Pirates have playoff aspirations this campaign and will need their youngest stars to contribute in order to reach that goal.

Pirates Prospects That Are Real Depth

Name Position MLB Pipeline Ranking 2026 Opening Day Roster Konnor Griffin Shortstop 1st Overall (1st) Yes Bubba Chandler Starting Pitcher (R) 2nd Overall (11th) Yes Hunter Barco Starting Pitcher (L) 5th Overall (96th) Yes Jhostynxon García Outfielder 6th Overall No Rafael Flores Jr. Catcher/First Baseman 9th Overall No Thomas Harrington Pitcher (R) 10th Overall No Nick Yorke Utility 12th Overall Yes

The Pirates have the best prospect in all of baseball in Konnor Griffin , who is pushing for an Opening Day spot at just 19 years old.

Griffin has starred so far in Spring Training and although he hasn't played a Triple-A yet, the Pirates have a tough decision on what they should do with their young star.

Bubba Chandler will serve as a part of the Pirates starting rotation, looking to build off of a final month-and-a-half of 2025, where he excelled after making his MLB debut in 2025.

There are concerns about his command, but his pitch mix, including a 100 mph fastball and 90 mph+ changeup and slider gives him the chance to develop into the ace.

Hunter Barco is a left-handed pitcher that has a good shot of making the Opening Day roster himself, likely competing for a spot in the bullpen, but also could make the starting rotation if he excels in Spring Training.

Sep 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Hunter Barco (45) walks to the dugout after pitching against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Nick Yorke is a utility player that should fill as a backup to Jared Triolo at third base for the Pirates, but also throughout the infield and in both corner outfield spots, which puts him on track to make it on the plane to New York to face the Mets on March 26.

The Pirates have a few other players who likely won't make it up to the major league level initially, but will get a chance/chances throughout 2026.

Jhostynxon García , who the Pirates got in a trade with the Boston Red Sox this winter, is a power-hitting right-handed bat and will give the team depth in the outfield for the future.

Rafael Flores Jr., who came in the David Bednar trade to the New York Yankees at last deadline, plays both catcher and first base, but may have to wait for an injury or roster move to get him on the 26-man roster.

Thomas Harrington struggled in his two MLB stints with the Pirates in 2025, but could provide depth for them later on in the season, especially if he performs well at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Two other names not included in the table, but may have a shot later on, are both right-handed pitchers in Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly . Both are on the 40-man roster, but no experience at Triple-A, so it's not highly likely they do pitch for the Pirates in 2026.

Pirates Prospects That Are Marketing Names

Name Position MLB Pipeline Ranking 2026 Starting Spot Seth Hernandez Pitcher (R) 3rd Overall (29th) Rookie-Level (FCL) Edward Florentino Outfielder/1B 4th Overall (50th) High-A Greensboro Termarr Johnson 2B/SS 7th Overall Triple-A Indianapolis Esmerlyn Valdez Outfielder 16th Overall Triple-A Indianapolis Jack Brannigan 3B/SS 22nd Overall Triple-A Indianapolis Tony Blanco Jr. 1B/OF 30th Overall Single-A Bradenton

The Pirates also have some fantastic prospects that won't play for the Pirates in 2026, but should still have important seasons in the minor leagues.

Seth Hernandez was the Pirates first round selection in 2025 at the sixth overall spot and has the makings of a future star for the franchise. He already is throwing 100 mph on his fastball at 19 years old and has good offspeed pitches to compliment that.

Edward Florentino was one of the highest risers in baseball and had an excellent 2025 campaign, dominating at both Rookie-Level ball with the Florida Complex League Pirates and Single-A Bradenton.

He is only 19 years old and will likely need two more years in the minor leagues before he gets a shot at the major league level.

Termarr Johnson, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, will play in Triple-A in 2026 and this season will determine when he makes the major league roster, which should come some time in 2027.

Esmerlyn Valdez had a breakout season himself in 2025, hitting 26 home runs, the most of any Pirates minor leaguer, and winning Arizona Fall League Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Valdez did make the 40-man roster, as the Pirates protected him from the Rule 5 Draft, but he will likely need some time in the minor leagues before he gets a chance at contributing at the major league level.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jack Brannigan also earned a spot on the 40-man roster this offseason, also avoiding the Rule 5 Draft, but like Valdez, has never played at Triple-A and will need to do that.

Brannigan also has a history of injuries and will need a much healthier 2026 to prove he deserves a shot in Pittsburgh.

Tony Blanco Jr. is an exciting talent, with some incredible power, beating out Valdez for AFL Home Run Derby crown.

He still hasn't played above Low-A ball, and with an injury history, he too will need a few years of consistent production before making the major league roster.

