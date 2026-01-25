Will Pirates' Spencer Horwitz Represent Team Israel Again?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a number of talented players, some of whom could feature in one of the top baseball tournaments.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic takes place March 5-17, pitting the best countries in the world against each other at the biggest stage in the sport internationally.

Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is featuring for Team USA and is currently the only confirmed player on the team that is pitching in the WBC.

One other player that has experience in the tournament is infielder Spencer Horwitz, who may also do so again in 2026.

Could Spencer Horwitz Feature in the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Horwitz represented Team Israel back in the 2023 WBC, serving as a left fielder for them. He had two hits in 11 at-bats, with one run scored, one RBI and seven strikeouts in four games played for them.

Mar 13, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Israel designated hitter Spencer Horwitz (4) watches from the dugout prior to take the field during the fourth inning against Puerto Rico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 28-year old is not from Israel, hailing from the suburbs of Baltimore, Md., but is Jewish, which makes him eligible for Israeli citizenship, allowing him to play for Team Israel.

Anyone that has at least one Jewish grandparent, is the child of Jewish parents or a spouse of a Jewish partner is eligible for Israeli citizenship under Israel's Law of Return, according to Times of Israel .

Horwitz spoke to the media at PiratesFest this past weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh about whether he would play for Team Israel in this edition of the World Baseball Classic.

"TBD," Horwitz said. "There's logistics being worked out, but we'll see.

Horwitz did say that he would play for them again if it all works out, enjoying his last time doing so in the WBC.

"I would like to," Horwitz said. "I would like to play for Team Israel again. It was great last time.

Looking Back at Horwitz's 2025 Campaign With Pirates

Horwitz joined the Pirates in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, sending right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitchers Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy on Dec. 10, 2024.

The Blue Jays traded him and right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin to the Guardians that same day, in exchange for second baseman Andrés Giménez, making it two trades in one day for the infielder.

Horwitz got a late start to the season, as a right wrist injury kept him out of Spring Training. He worked out in Florida and then did two rehab assignments with Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis

The Pirates eventually called him up on May 17, activating him off the 10-day injured list, and he spent the rest of the season with the team and playing in 108 games.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .272 .353 .434 .787

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K Runs Scored 99 26 11 55 44/73 55

He had a great end to the season as well, slashing .333/.455/.635 for an OPS of 1.085 in 23 games in the month of September, with 21 hits in 63 at-bats, seven doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI and 13 walks to 10 strikeouts.

Sep 26, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first base Spencer Horwitz (2) celebrates hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Horwitz started 93 of 102 games at first base, mostly facing right-handed pitching and sitting on the bench with left-handed starting pitching.

He also can play at second base, doing so in one game in the last series of the season vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Pirates added free agent Ryan O'Hearn this offseason, which might see Horwitz serve more as a designated hitter in 2026 or play second base in place of newly acquired Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Horwitz should serve as an important part of the Pirates lineup, as the franchise tries to end a decade-long absence from the postseason.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!