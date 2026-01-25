Pirates Legend Andrew McCutchen Addresses Missing PiratesFest

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates held PiratesFest this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend, making it a big day out for fans of the ball club.

Fans got to meet their favorite players past and present, take photos with them and have them autograph various items, while also enjoying the various activities available.

There were a few notable absences for 2026 PiratesFest, including the likes of prospects in Bubba Chandler and Konnor Griffin, who were buying a house and enjoying their honeymoon, respectively, plus Paul Skenes , who was in New York City for a dinner honoring him winning the National League Cy Young Award.

Maybe the most important player not at PiratesFest this year was Andrew McCutchen, by far a fan favorite in Pittsburgh and amongst baseball fans worldwide.

Andrew McCutchen Speaks on Not Being at 2026 PiratesFest

McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh for his second stint with the team ahead of the 2023 season and signed a one-year, $5 million deal, which he then did the following two years.

PiratesFest returned in 2024 and he was a member the past two seasons, even with his last name spelt wrong in 2025, but didn't do so this year as he is a free agent.

McCutchen took to Twitter late after PiratesFest occurred on Jan. 24 and responded to a tweet from Josh Rowntree of 93.7 The Fan, who argued that the Pirates should look at better options for next season, even if that means moving on from McCutchen.

The 17-year MLB veteran looked at how other stars were treated in their final season, like pitcher Adam Wainwright, catcher Yadier Molina and first baseman Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals, pitcher Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers.

McCutchen said that he wanted to meet the fans at least one more time, which he could've done at PiratesFest.

He also doesn't know who he'll play for or where he'll play in 2026, but that he's still working everyday and will keep going until he can't anymore.

"I wonder, did the Cards do this Wainwright/Pujols/Yadi? Dodgers to Kershaw?Tigers to Miggy? The list goes on and on," McCutchen wrote.

"If this is my last year, it would have been nice to meet the fans one last time as a player. Talk to them about my appreciation for them over the years. Shake that little kids hand or hug the fan that’s been a fan since Clemente.

"You see, this is bigger than baseball! Bigger than looking at a 40 man roster and cherry picking numbers that fit your agenda or prove why your opinion matters. The fans deserved at the very least to get that opportunity.

"Idk what the future holds for me at the present moment, but what I do know is though I am 39, on the backend of my career, I still work everyday to be better than I was the year before. If there wasnt a burning desire to continue this journey, I would be home surrounded by my family, in which no one would judge or be surprised.

"But not yet. There’s more work to do and Im not done, no matter what label to you try to stamp on me. Rip the jersey off of me. You don't get to write my future, God does."

Why Haven't the Pirates Signed McCutchen?

The Pirates made numerous additions this offseason to their lineup, in the likes of second baseman Brandon Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and free agent Ryan O'Hearn , both left-handed power bats.

McCutchen has served as the Pirates designated hitter the past three seasons, playing just 20 games total in the outfield , where he starred in center field in his first stint with the franchise (2009-17), winning a Gold Glove Award in 2012.

The Pirates have numerous options at designated hitter in O'Hearn and Lowe, plus starters last season in first baseman Spencer Horwitz, center fielder Oneil Cruz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds .

Pittsburgh does need more depth in the outfield, but also added Jake Mangum in the Rays trade and added prospect Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The Pirates could use McCutchen in the outfield and also as an extra right-handed bat, which they are currently lacking.

Pittsburgh still needs a corner infielder, plus it will look to add left-handed pitching to their rotation and bullpen as well for next season.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke at PiratesFest about McCutchen and that they are open to bringing him back, but that they haven't made a decision on that and other roster moves yet.

There's no doubt Pirates fans would love to see McCutchen back for next season, as they try and end a decade-long absence from the playoffs, but it's unclear if he'll be there wearing the black and gold once again.

