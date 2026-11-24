PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are rarely in for the best baseball talent from Asia and lost out on another top player from overseas.

Hanshin Tigers third baseman/left fielder Teruaki Sato signed a five-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN .

Sato was one of the top free agents this offseason and the most sought-after free agent from Asia, and the Pirates' divisional rival will reap the benefits by signing the Japanese star.

The Pirates still have work to do this offseason, and with the lockout coming, they need to act quickly.

Pirates Still Need to Add a Third Baseman

The one spot in the Pirates' lineup that needs serious upgrading is third base, as they've lacked a true third baseman since trading Ke'Bryan Hayes away to the Cincinnati Reds at the 2025 deadline.

Pittsburgh didn't add a third baseman last offseason, missing out on a few players, including Eugenio Suárez, so they relied on the likes of Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo , Nick Yorke and even Jacob Gonzalez.

Sep 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) throws to first during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates lacked power at the position, with just 15 home runs combined, ranking as the fifth-fewest in baseball in 2026.

Gonzales is a strong hitter, with the sixth-best batting average in MLB (.303), but awful on defense ; Triolo is a Gold Glove Award winner as a utility player, but can't hit; York and Gonzalez are inexperienced and not consistently good enough hitters at the major league level.

The Pirates need someone who can hit for power and not be a massive liability defensively, which they can find via free agency and the trade market.

Even better for the Pirates would be if they could find a right-handed power bat that attacks left-handed pitchers, which is something their lineup struggled massively against.

Free Agent Third Basemen Pirates Can Target

Free-agent options are more limited; Suárez and Alec Bohm aren't exactly what the Pirates need, but there are some interesting choices.

Edmundo Sosa is more of a utility player, but he is strong defensively in the infield and is excellent against left-handed pitching.

Nolan Gorman is a recent free agent after the St. Louis Cardinals non-tendered him, and while he has struggled at the plate, he possesses good power and is decent defensively, while remaining a cheap option.

The Pirates could test their luck in Asia by targeting Korean star Si-Hwan Roh , a right-handed power hitter who would fit well in their lineup.

Pirates Could Find New Third Baseman Via Trade

If the free-agent market doesn't work for the Pirates, there are third-base options they can trade for instead.

The Baltimore Orioles have two third base options in Coby Mayo and Jordan Westburg , who they are actively listening to trades on.

Sep 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) throws to first for an out during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayo struggled defensively, but tied for the MLB lead with 16 home runs against left-handed pitching and could add serious power to the Pirates lineup.

Westburg is a better defender, but coming off of Tommy John surgery, and also has right-handed power that plays at PNC Park.

The San Francisco Giants are listening to trades on Casey Schmitt , who was a great hitter in 2026, improved defensively and is in his first year of arbitration

The Pirates showed trade interest in Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes last offseason and could go back after him once again.

Zack Gelof of the Athletics is another name that the Pirates could consider, who is young and ready to take on third base on an everyday basis.