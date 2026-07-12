PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one more day to complete their 2026 MLB Draft Class and have many chances to add the next great talent for the franchise.

The second day of the 2026 MLB Draft takes place on July 12 from 11:35 a.m. to 7:35 p.m., where the Pirates will have 16 more selections for each round from five through 20.

Pittsburgh already took five players on the first day of the draft on July 11, including LSU outfielder Derek Curiel with the fifth overall pick in the first round, prep shortstop Aiden Ruiz with the 44th overall pick and Auburn second baseman Chris Rembert with the 51st overall pick, both in the second round, along with North Carolina right-handed pitcher Jason DeCaro with the 80th overall pick in the fourth round and prep outfielder Andruw Giles with the 108th overall pick in the fourth round.

Ruiz played for The Stony Brook High School in Stony Brook, N.Y. on Long Island, while Giles played for Basic High School in Henderson, Nev., outside of Las Vegas.

Pirates Draft Day 2: Fifth Round-20th Round

Round Selection Player Position School Slot Value Fifth 140th Ryan Marohn LHP NC State $532,000 Sixth 169th Tyler Fay RHP Alabama $403,500 Seventh 198th $317,100 Eighth 228th $251,500 Ninth 258th $214,800 10th 288th $199,500

Fifth Round, 140th Overall: LHP Ryan Marohn (NC State)

Marohn only made eight starts for NC State in 2026, but posted a 3.18 ERA over 45.1 innings pitched, a 6-1 record, 62 strikeouts to 22 walks, with a 1.19 WHIP and a 12.3 K/9.

This is the first left-handed pitcher the Pirates have taken so far in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Throws a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup, with his changeup his best pitch, and was also a 20th round pick by the Cleveland Guardians, before honoring his commitment to NC State.

Baseball America: 90th. MLB Pipeline: 149th

Sixth Round, 169th Overall: RHP Tyler Fay (Alabama)

Fay became the first weekend starter for the Crimson Tide, posting a 11-5 record, a 4.54 ERA over 109.0 innings pitched, 127 strikeouts to 26 walks, 1.07 WHIP, a 10.5 K.9 and a 4.88 K/BB.

He threw a no-hitter against Florida back on March 21, striking out 13 batters and allowing just two walks over 132 pitches.

Fay throws a fastball, slider, cutter and a changeup in his pitch mix, with scouts liking his slider and control.

Baseball America: 140. MLB Pipeline: 229.

June 6, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay (8) makes a pitch during the NCAA Tuscaloosa Super Regional game between Alabama and St. John’s at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who the Pirates Have Taken?

The Pirates took one right-handed pitcher in DeCaro, two outfielders in Curiel and Giles, plus two infielders in Ruiz and Rembert.

Pittsburgh still hasn't taken a catcher and a corner infielder, both of which they will prioritize in the second day.

Round Selection Player Position School Slot Value First 5th Derek Curiel OF LSU $8,336,500 Second 44th Aiden Ruiz SS The Stony Brook HS (Stony Brook, N.Y.) $2,278,700 Second 51st Chris Rembert 2B Auburn $1,938,100 Third 80th Jason DeCaro RHP North Carolina $1,035,700 Fourth 108th Andruw Giles OF Basic High School (Henderson, Nev.) $725,900 Fifth 140th Ryan Marohn LHP NC State $532,000 Sixth 169th Tyler Fay RHP Alabama $403,500 Seventh 198th $317,100 Eighth 228th $251,500 Ninth 258th $214,800 10th 288th $199,500

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