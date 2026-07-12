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Pirates 2026 MLB Draft Tracker: Rounds 5-20

The Pittsburgh Pirates have 16 more rounds to go through in the final draft day.
Dominic Campbell|
Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; The Pittsburgh Pirates draft Konnor Griffin with the ninth pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; The Pittsburgh Pirates draft Konnor Griffin with the ninth pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Pittsburgh Pirates

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one more day to complete their 2026 MLB Draft Class and have many chances to add the next great talent for the franchise.

The second day of the 2026 MLB Draft takes place on July 12 from 11:35 a.m. to 7:35 p.m., where the Pirates will have 16 more selections for each round from five through 20.

Pittsburgh already took five players on the first day of the draft on July 11, including LSU outfielder Derek Curiel with the fifth overall pick in the first round, prep shortstop Aiden Ruiz with the 44th overall pick and Auburn second baseman Chris Rembert with the 51st overall pick, both in the second round, along with North Carolina right-handed pitcher Jason DeCaro with the 80th overall pick in the fourth round and prep outfielder Andruw Giles with the 108th overall pick in the fourth round.

Ruiz played for The Stony Brook High School in Stony Brook, N.Y. on Long Island, while Giles played for Basic High School in Henderson, Nev., outside of Las Vegas.

Pirates Draft Day 2: Fifth Round-20th Round

Round

Selection

Player

Position

School

Slot Value

Fifth

140th

Ryan Marohn

LHP

NC State

$532,000

Sixth

169th

Tyler Fay

RHP

Alabama

$403,500

Seventh

198th

$317,100

Eighth

228th

$251,500

Ninth

258th

$214,800

10th

288th

$199,500

Fifth Round, 140th Overall: LHP Ryan Marohn (NC State)

Marohn only made eight starts for NC State in 2026, but posted a 3.18 ERA over 45.1 innings pitched, a 6-1 record, 62 strikeouts to 22 walks, with a 1.19 WHIP and a 12.3 K/9.

This is the first left-handed pitcher the Pirates have taken so far in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Throws a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup, with his changeup his best pitch, and was also a 20th round pick by the Cleveland Guardians, before honoring his commitment to NC State.

Baseball America: 90th. MLB Pipeline: 149th

Sixth Round, 169th Overall: RHP Tyler Fay (Alabama)

Fay became the first weekend starter for the Crimson Tide, posting a 11-5 record, a 4.54 ERA over 109.0 innings pitched, 127 strikeouts to 26 walks, 1.07 WHIP, a 10.5 K.9 and a 4.88 K/BB.

He threw a no-hitter against Florida back on March 21, striking out 13 batters and allowing just two walks over 132 pitches.

Fay throws a fastball, slider, cutter and a changeup in his pitch mix, with scouts liking his slider and control.

Baseball America: 140. MLB Pipeline: 229.

Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay
June 6, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay (8) makes a pitch during the NCAA Tuscaloosa Super Regional game between Alabama and St. John’s at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who the Pirates Have Taken?

The Pirates took one right-handed pitcher in DeCaro, two outfielders in Curiel and Giles, plus two infielders in Ruiz and Rembert.

Pittsburgh still hasn't taken a catcher and a corner infielder, both of which they will prioritize in the second day.

Round

Selection

Player

Position

School

Slot Value

First

5th

Derek Curiel

OF

LSU

$8,336,500

Second

44th

Aiden Ruiz

SS

The Stony Brook HS (Stony Brook, N.Y.)

$2,278,700

Second

51st

Chris Rembert

2B

Auburn

$1,938,100

Third

80th

Jason DeCaro

RHP

North Carolina

$1,035,700

Fourth

108th

Andruw Giles

OF

Basic High School (Henderson, Nev.)

$725,900

Fifth

140th

Ryan Marohn

LHP

NC State

$532,000

Sixth

169th

Tyler Fay

RHP

Alabama

$403,500

Seventh

198th

$317,100

Eighth

228th

$251,500

Ninth

258th

$214,800

10th

288th

$199,500

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Published | Modified
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

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