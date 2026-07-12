Pirates 2026 MLB Draft Tracker: Rounds 5-20
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PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one more day to complete their 2026 MLB Draft Class and have many chances to add the next great talent for the franchise.
The second day of the 2026 MLB Draft takes place on July 12 from 11:35 a.m. to 7:35 p.m., where the Pirates will have 16 more selections for each round from five through 20.
Pittsburgh already took five players on the first day of the draft on July 11, including LSU outfielder Derek Curiel with the fifth overall pick in the first round, prep shortstop Aiden Ruiz with the 44th overall pick and Auburn second baseman Chris Rembert with the 51st overall pick, both in the second round, along with North Carolina right-handed pitcher Jason DeCaro with the 80th overall pick in the fourth round and prep outfielder Andruw Giles with the 108th overall pick in the fourth round.
Ruiz played for The Stony Brook High School in Stony Brook, N.Y. on Long Island, while Giles played for Basic High School in Henderson, Nev., outside of Las Vegas.
Pirates Draft Day 2: Fifth Round-20th Round
Round
Selection
Player
Position
School
Slot Value
Fifth
140th
Ryan Marohn
LHP
NC State
$532,000
Sixth
169th
Tyler Fay
RHP
Alabama
$403,500
Seventh
198th
$317,100
Eighth
228th
$251,500
Ninth
258th
$214,800
10th
288th
$199,500
Fifth Round, 140th Overall: LHP Ryan Marohn (NC State)
Marohn only made eight starts for NC State in 2026, but posted a 3.18 ERA over 45.1 innings pitched, a 6-1 record, 62 strikeouts to 22 walks, with a 1.19 WHIP and a 12.3 K/9.
This is the first left-handed pitcher the Pirates have taken so far in the 2026 MLB Draft.
Throws a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup, with his changeup his best pitch, and was also a 20th round pick by the Cleveland Guardians, before honoring his commitment to NC State.
Baseball America: 90th. MLB Pipeline: 149th
Sixth Round, 169th Overall: RHP Tyler Fay (Alabama)
Fay became the first weekend starter for the Crimson Tide, posting a 11-5 record, a 4.54 ERA over 109.0 innings pitched, 127 strikeouts to 26 walks, 1.07 WHIP, a 10.5 K.9 and a 4.88 K/BB.
He threw a no-hitter against Florida back on March 21, striking out 13 batters and allowing just two walks over 132 pitches.
Fay throws a fastball, slider, cutter and a changeup in his pitch mix, with scouts liking his slider and control.
Baseball America: 140. MLB Pipeline: 229.
Who the Pirates Have Taken?
The Pirates took one right-handed pitcher in DeCaro, two outfielders in Curiel and Giles, plus two infielders in Ruiz and Rembert.
Pittsburgh still hasn't taken a catcher and a corner infielder, both of which they will prioritize in the second day.
Round
Selection
Player
Position
School
Slot Value
First
5th
Derek Curiel
OF
LSU
$8,336,500
Second
44th
Aiden Ruiz
SS
The Stony Brook HS (Stony Brook, N.Y.)
$2,278,700
Second
51st
Chris Rembert
2B
Auburn
$1,938,100
Third
80th
Jason DeCaro
RHP
North Carolina
$1,035,700
Fourth
108th
Andruw Giles
OF
Basic High School (Henderson, Nev.)
$725,900
Fifth
140th
Ryan Marohn
LHP
NC State
$532,000
Sixth
169th
Tyler Fay
RHP
Alabama
$403,500
Seventh
198th
$317,100
Eighth
228th
$251,500
Ninth
258th
$214,800
10th
288th
$199,500
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.