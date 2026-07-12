Pirates MLB Draft Grades: Day One a Success

The Pittsburgh Pirates kicked off the 2026 MLB Draft with a clear strategy on Saturday, selecting a mix of polished college performers and high-upside high schoolers over the first four rounds. Pittsburgh chose four position players and one pitcher in an attempt to add to the depth of their young hitting.

While the team secured a potential fast-riser in the minor league system and added one of the best defensive shortstops in the class, the decision at the fifth overall pick will likely be a talking point for the fanbase.

With the No. 5 overall pick, the Pirates selected Louisiana State center fielder Derek Curiel . The 21-year-old is a proven winner, having helped the Tigers claim the 2025 national title as a freshman. In his sophomore season, Curiel was a model of consistency, slashing .353/.431/.526 with 18 doubles, six home runs, and 13 stolen bases.

With the 5th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Pirates select @LSUbaseball outfielder Derek Curiel, No. 12 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.



Follow live: https://t.co/XWNTXiKgPC pic.twitter.com/WiaXTEULtH — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 11, 2026

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he offers a solid, left-handed bat with an advanced approach at the plate that helped him draw 34 walks against just 28 strikeouts. He also won a College Rawlings Gold Glove in 2026, showcasing his reliable defense in center.

His selection was considered a slight surprise, as he was projected to go closer to the 10th pick, with MLB Network calling it the "first semi surprise of this draft". Many evaluators had him ranked outside the top ten prospects, making the pick appear to be a reach for value. But this was also a draft class that had a clear top three prospects, with a more muddled vision of projectability for the players not on that short list.

For many, the frustration is that a player like Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress was available. Burress, who went eighth overall to the Athletics, was a known commodity with an elite offensive track record. Despite being 5-foot-9, he possesses a compact, powerful swing and hit .358 with 16 home runs and a 1.130 OPS in 2026. Burress’ power and run-producing ability seemed to fit a clear need for the Pirates, making it understandable why some believe he was the better choice at No. 5.

Round #1 Grade: B

Nailing the Second Round

If the first pick caused some debate, the Pirates quickly regained trust with an excellent selection in the second round . With the 44th overall pick, they selected shortstop Aiden Ruiz out of Stony Brook School (New York).

Ruiz is widely considered the best defensive shortstop in the entire high school class. His elite glove work, earning a 65-grade fielding tool from MLB Pipeline, sets a high floor defensively. The 19-year-old switch-hitter has a contact-oriented approach and showed improvement at the plate during the Draft Combine, leading to his selection at 44.

He is committed to Vanderbilt, but his talent and the Pirates' recent success with developing high school players suggest he is a strong addition to the system.

Seven picks later, Pittsburgh added Auburn second baseman Chris Rembert, a right-handed hitter with a plus hit tool and SEC experience. It's not hard to envision him rising through the system quickly given his age and advanced approach at the plate. The Pirates hope this second-round bat can make some early noise in their system like Murf Gray has been doing this season.

Round #2 Grade: A

Day One Wrap Up

Pittsburgh rounded out the first day by selecting North Carolina right-hander Jason DeCaro in the third round (80th pick) and high school outfielder Andruw Giles in the fourth (108).

DeCaro offers size (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) and a proven track record at a top college program. DeCaro was ranked 133rd on MLB Pipeline's prospect list.

He was the only pitcher that the Pirates picked this year, indicating their comfort level with the pitching depth they've developed in their system. Thus, DeCaro won't have a ton of pressure to make it to the big leagues quickly.

Giles is a toolsy, left-handed hitting prep player committed to Oregon. He was ranked as MLB Pipeline's 157th prospect. He's still only 18, and it's unfair to expect a trajectory similar to Konnor Griffin's. The Pirates will gladly have patience with a player they likely believe can eventually man a corner outfield position at PNC Park.

The Pirates did not reach too much in these rounds and picked two projectable players with high floors. That's a wise strategy for the early rounds of the draft, especically considering the gems that the Pirates organization has already unearthed.

Round 3+4 Grades: B+

Note: The Pirates traded their Competitive Balance Round A pick (34th overall) to the Chicago White Sox prior to the draft.

Day One Evaluation

Before evaluating this class entirely, history shows we must trust the process. The Pirates' recent track record in the draft is impeccable. They landed Paul Skenes in 2023, Konnor Griffin in 2024, and Seth Hernandez—now a top-10 overall prospect—in 2025. This front office has earned the benefit of the doubt when evaluating talent.

While my personal preference would have been to draft Drew Burress at No. 5, the Pirates have a track record that demands we trust their evaluation. If Curiel hits his ceiling as an on-base machine and Gold Glove caliber defender, this grade could look conservative in hindsight. The selection of Aiden Ruiz at 44 was a home run to me—it is rare to get a defender of his caliber and makeup in the second round. The Pirates didn't make the sexy pick, but they added high-floor college talent and an elite prep defender, which feels consistent with their successful recent strategy.

Overall Day One Draft Grade: B+

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