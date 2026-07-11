Pirates Select Nevada High School Outfielder in MLB Draft

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates ended their first day at the 2026 MLB Draft with an intriguing outfield selection.

The Pirates took prep outfielder Andruw Giles with the 108th pick in the fourth round, who plays for Basic High School in Henderson, Nev., just outside of Las Vegas.

Giles was the second outfielder the Pirates took on the first day, as they selected Derek Curiel of LSU with the fifth overall pick, and the second high school selection, with shortstop Aiden Ruiz out of The Stony Brook High School in Stony Brook, N.Y. in Long Island, with the 44th overall pick in the second round.

The Pirates also took two other college players in Auburn second baseman Chris Rembert with the 51st overall selection (compensatory pick), and North Carolina right-handed pitcher Jason DeCaro with the 80th pick in the third round.

What the Pirates Get in Giles

Giles stands 6-foot and 180 pounds and turned 18 years old on Jan. 10, finishing his senior year of high school.

He is a left-handed batter and is more of an overall hitter, erring more towards contact than power, but could still develop his power, as he is at such a young age.

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; The Pittsburgh Pirates draft Konnor Griffin with the ninth pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Giles is currently playing center field, but may likely end up in corner outfield, unless his arm improves to where it needs to be for the position.

Speed could end up the determining factor as to where Giles plays in the outfield and he showed average to above-average speed in high school.

He is committed to Oregon and this selection has a slot value of $725,900, so the Pirates will have to compete with his school with NIL to sign him and convince him to forgo his commitment.

What Else to Expect From Pirates in 2026 MLB Draft

The Pirates still have the fifth round through the 20th round, so 16 more selections the rest of the way, all of which will take place on July 12, from 11:35 a.m. to 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh has only taken one pitcher, so there should be many more they take before the end of this draft.

The Pirates also haven't selected a catcher or corner infielder, first baseman or third baseman, so both position player groups will see additions.

Pittsburgh also has one of the bigger bonus pools in this draft and can get crafty with how they pick different players.

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